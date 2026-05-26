



Russia’s Ka-226T helicopter has successfully completed its maiden flight powered by the indigenous VK-650V turboshaft engine, marking a decisive step in Moscow’s drive to eliminate reliance on Western aerospace components. The flight showcased stable performance, upgraded avionics, and reinforced Russia’s technological sovereignty in rotary-wing aviation.





The Ka-226T was previously powered by French Safran Arrius 2G1 engines, but sanctions and disrupted supply chains forced Russia to accelerate its import-substitution programme. The new VK-650V engine, developed by UEC-Klimov under ROSTEC, has now been integrated into the helicopter, enabling Russia to field a fully domestic platform. The maiden flight lasted around twenty minutes and included taxiing, stable hovering, and aerial manoeuvring, with tests confirming the normal operation of the powerplant and systems.





This achievement is significant because the Ka-226T is the third Russian helicopter platform to adopt the VK-650V, following the Ansat-M and Mi-34M1. The engine, certified in 2025, delivers between 650–750 horsepower and was specifically designed to replace imported Western turboshaft engines for helicopters weighing up to four tonnes. Its introduction ensures Russia can sustain and expand its light helicopter fleet without external dependencies.





The flight trials also validated the helicopter’s stability, steerability, and load distribution across its main units. The coaxial rotor configuration, a hallmark of Kamov designs, provides excellent manoeuvrability, robustness against strong side winds, and the ability to operate at high altitudes.





These qualities make the Ka-226T suitable for diverse missions, including cargo transport, passenger flights, search and rescue, and medical evacuation. Its modular design allows rapid reconfiguration within forty-five minutes, enhancing operational flexibility.





Beyond the engine, the upgraded Ka-226T features modernised avionics, a new control system, and an entirely Russian-made onboard cable network. These enhancements improve safety, reliability, and ease of operation, while reinforcing the broader import-substitution strategy. Russian officials emphasised that the helicopter now represents complete technological independence, opening new prospects for patrol, rescue, and sanitary aviation.





ROSTEC has expressed confidence that the improved Ka-226T will enjoy strong demand both domestically and internationally. The helicopter’s ability to operate from small pads and within urban environments, including near high-rise buildings, adds to its appeal. Its versatility and resilience in varied climatic conditions further strengthen its export potential.





The Ka-226T program also has relevance for India. A joint India-Russia production plan for the helicopter had been pushed onto the back burner in recent years, largely due to uncertainties over engine supply.





With the VK-650V now proven, the project could regain momentum, offering India a pathway to co-produce a light utility helicopter with indigenous Russian powerplants. This development aligns with India’s own emphasis on self-reliance in defence technology.





The maiden flight of the Ka-226T with the VK-650V engine is therefore more than a technical milestone.





It symbolises Russia’s determination to rebuild its aviation industry around domestic capabilities, while simultaneously reviving stalled projects and strengthening export prospects. The successful integration of the VK-650V marks a turning point in Russia’s light helicopter modernisation drive, ensuring continuity and resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges.





TASS







