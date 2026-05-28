



At least five people were killed and three others injured in a brutal attack in Balochistan’s Harnai district when unidentified armed men opened fire on a group of locals. The incident took place in the Shahrag area, where the assailants had reportedly set up a picket near Sheikh Musa Baba Chowk.





According to police accounts, the gunmen were checking Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of passers by when an altercation broke out after some locals resisted the checking. The situation escalated rapidly, leading the armed men to unleash indiscriminate gunfire on the crowd.





Four victims died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries while being shifted to Quetta for medical treatment. The deceased were identified as Zaman Shah, Zia-ul-Haq, Abdul Qahir, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Maulvi Zahid Shah, and Ikramullah Shah.





The injured included Nasir Shah, Mullah Samad, and Saqib Shah. The bodies and wounded were initially taken to Shahrag Hospital, where emergency care was provided before the injured were referred to Quetta for further treatment.





The attack highlights the fragile security situation in Balochistan, where armed groups have repeatedly targeted civilians and political figures. The killing of a JUI leader among the victims underscores the political dimension of violence in the province, which has long been plagued by insurgency, sectarian strife, and criminal activity. Security forces have launched investigations, but the identity and motives of the attackers remain unclear.





This incident comes just days after another shocking act of gun violence in Karachi, where a newlywed couple was gunned down in broad daylight. The ambush occurred moments after they exited a courtroom to validate their marriage.





According to police, the couple was intercepted by armed attackers near the RCD playground in Saudabad. The suspects, identified as relatives of the bride, opened fire on the couple’s vehicle, killing them instantly. The woman had earlier defied her family’s opposition and testified before the Malir court that she had married of her own free will, submitting her Nikahnama to prove the legality of the union.





The Karachi killings have been described as a targeted execution, with police confirming the involvement of the bride’s immediate household. The victims, a 26-year-old husband and a 20-year-old wife, originally hailed from Sindh’s Dadu district but had relocated to Karachi’s Sachal Goth neighbourhood in hopes of starting a new life together. Medical examinations confirmed that both had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.





Both incidents reflect the alarming rise in gun violence across Pakistan, where civilians, political leaders, and even newlyweds have become vulnerable to targeted attacks.





The Harnai shooting underscores the persistent threat posed by armed groups in Balochistan, while the Karachi ambush highlights the dangers of familial and societal pressures escalating into lethal violence.





Together, these tragedies paint a grim picture of insecurity and underscore the urgent need for stronger law enforcement and community protection measures.





ANI







