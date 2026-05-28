

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a significant meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Cyprus as he arrived to participate in the ‘Gymnich’ i nformal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers.





The discussion centred on the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with both leaders exchanging views on the situation and exploring avenues for bilateral cooperation. Jaishankar described the meeting as useful, underlining India’s continued engagement with Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis.





In addition to his meeting with Sybiha, Jaishankar also met Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Their talks focused on the evolving situation in West Asia, with Jaishankar appreciating the Saudi minister’s insights and assessments on the conflict in the Middle East.





These interactions highlight India’s active diplomatic outreach during the EU Foreign Ministers’ gathering, engaging with key partners on pressing regional and global issues.





Jaishankar’s arrival in Cyprus was at the invitation of European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas. Before reaching Cyprus, he made a brief stopover at Frankfurt Airport, where he was warmly received by India’s Ambassador to Germany, Ajit V Gupte.





The meeting at Frankfurt provided an opportunity to review the trajectory of India-Germany relations. The Indian Embassy in Germany noted that Ambassador Gupte gave Jaishankar a comprehensive briefing on the current state of bilateral ties and sought his guidance on strengthening the strategic partnership.





The Gymnich meeting, chaired by Kaja Kallas and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, was held in Limassol on 27–28 May 2026. This informal Foreign Affairs Council, convened under the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, takes place every six months and allows ministers to engage in open discussions on key international issues.





The format is designed to encourage reflection and candid exchanges, away from the formalities of structured negotiations.





The participation of India, Saudi Arabia, and Ukraine in specific discussions underscores the EU’s intent to broaden the scope of dialogue with important global partners.





For India, Jaishankar’s engagements in Cyprus reaffirm its diplomatic balancing act, maintaining dialogue with both European and regional stakeholders while emphasising its principled position on peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.





ANI







