



The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for a devastating attack on a military shuttle train near Chaman Phatak, close to Quetta Cantonment railway station, alleging that 82 Pakistani soldiers were killed and more than 121 others injured.





According to The Balochistan Post, the assault was described by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch as a highly complex and organised operation carried out by the group’s Majeed Brigade, its fidayee unit, and its intelligence wing ZIRAB. The targeted train was reportedly a special military shuttle transporting personnel from Quetta Cantonment to be attached to the Jaffar Express.





The group stated that those killed and injured included junior commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers, regular soldiers, and newly recruited personnel from several army units such as the Frontier Force Regiment, Baloch Regiment, Punjab Regiment, Field Artillery, Signals, Cavalry, and the EME Centre.





The attacker was identified as Bilal Shahwani, also known as Saahin, described as a fidayee commander of the Majeed Brigade.





The operation was said to have targeted Pakistan military’s new and clandestine travel protocol, introduced after the Jaffar Express hijacking and the November 2024 Quetta railway station attack.





Under this revised security arrangement, railway carriages were reportedly moved inside the high-security Quetta Cantonment area during the night before being attached to the Jaffar Express shortly before departure.





Military personnel travelling on leave or reporting for deployment allegedly boarded the shuttle from inside the cantonment.





The BLA claimed that Pakistani forces had increased security measures along the route, including Quick Response Force personnel with heavy weapons near Koila Phatak and the Pishin Stop bridge, as well as foot patrols from permanent military posts. The group alleged that its intelligence wing ZIRAB conducted long-term reconnaissance of military movements, schedules, and internal communications before executing the attack.





It claimed the operation was timed with meticulous precision, asserting that even a five-minute difference could have altered the outcome.





According to the statement, around 336 military personnel were aboard the train when the attack occurred at approximately 8 am near Chaman Phatak.





The BLA further alleged that 74 heavily armed soldiers on board were unable to respond following the blast.





Rejecting official accounts that reportedly described the casualties as civilians, the BLA accused Pakistani authorities and state media of attempting to conceal what it termed a major security and intelligence failure.





It maintained that the train was exclusively designated for military personnel and that civilian access to the area was prohibited. In its concluding remarks, the group reiterated its demand for complete Baloch sovereignty and independence, vowing that its armed campaign against the Pakistani state would continue despite heightened security measures.





This attack, if confirmed, would represent one of the deadliest single operations carried out by the BLA in recent years, underscoring the group’s ability to penetrate military protocols and strike high-value targets.





It also highlights the ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, where rebel groups have intensified their campaign against Pakistani security forces and infrastructure, often targeting military convoys, installations, and personnel. The incident is likely to further strain the already volatile security environment in the province, where the Pakistani military has struggled to contain insurgent activity despite increased deployments and intelligence operations.





ANI











