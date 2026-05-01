



The Ministry of External Affairs has announced that the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra for 2026 will be conducted between June and August. The pilgrimage will be organised through two routes, the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and the Nathu La in Sikkim, in coordination with the Chinese government. A total of 20 batches are scheduled, with ten batches comprising 50 yatris each.





The ministry confirmed that the official website, kmy.gov.in, has been opened for online applications. The registration and selection process has been made fully digital, requiring applicants to register and submit their forms online. Physical letters or faxes are no longer necessary, as all communication and feedback will be handled through the portal.





Pilgrim selection will be conducted through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced process. Applicants may apply for both routes with a priority preference or choose only one. The last date for registration has been set as 19 May.





The online system also allows applicants to submit feedback, suggestions and queries directly through the portal, with the aim of making the pilgrimage process more transparent and accessible.





The Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is renowned for its religious and cultural significance. It is undertaken by hundreds of people annually and holds deep importance for Hindus as the abode of Lord Shiva, while also being significant for Jains and Buddhists.





Earlier in March, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims undertaking the Yatra at Lok Bhavan. He highlighted that the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad, constructed in 2017–18, was intended to ensure that devotees from Uttar Pradesh face no difficulties. He emphasised that the government’s efforts have been directed towards providing good facilities at pilgrimage sites.





The Chief Minister noted that in 2025, more than 164 crore devotees visited various religious sites across Uttar Pradesh, with approximately 66 crore participating in the Prayagraj Mahakumbh alone.





He further stressed that the double-engine government is focused on advancing the tourism sector, accelerating development in Uttar Pradesh, and creating new employment opportunities through these initiatives.





ANI







