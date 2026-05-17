



The High Commissioner of Canada to India, Christopher Cooter, held discussions with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on Saturday, focusing on advancing defence cooperation between the two nations.





This meeting was positioned as a follow-up to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s state visit to India in February 2026, which had set the stage for a renewed and expanded partnership across multiple sectors.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed the talks in a post on X, noting that the courtesy call centred on identifying next steps to strengthen India‑Canada defence cooperation.





Prime Minister Carney’s earlier visit to India included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which both leaders released a joint statement. They welcomed five Memorandums of Understanding and announced a wide range of ambitious initiatives designed to broaden collaboration in energy, critical minerals, technology, artificial intelligence, talent, culture, and defence.





The Canadian delegation highlighted Canada’s competitive strengths in energy, defence, agriculture, critical minerals, AI, quantum computing, and health technology, while also emphasising Canada’s role as a premier destination for global capital and investment.





These areas were identified as key drivers for new investments and exports, particularly in infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, and defence.





Canada’s positioning as a Pacific nation was underscored during these engagements, with both sides recognising that stronger ties in the Indo‑Pacific are crucial for security and sovereignty. Defence cooperation is expected to expand significantly, with a particular emphasis on maritime security.





Plans are being developed to identify opportunities for bilateral and multilateral naval activities, aimed at deepening interoperability and promoting knowledge exchange. This reflects a shared commitment to enhancing resilience and ensuring regional stability in the Indo‑Pacific.





Beyond defence, the leaders also agreed to advance cooperation in security and law enforcement. This includes tackling issues of mutual concern such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and addressing transnational organised criminal networks.





Prime Minister Carney stressed that Canada will continue to take measures against transnational repression, signalling a strong alignment with India on combating global security challenges. These discussions highlight the growing convergence between India and Canada in addressing both traditional and non‑traditional security threats.





The latest meeting between Christopher Cooter and Rajesh Kumar Singh builds upon this momentum, ensuring continuity in the dialogue and reinforcing the strategic intent expressed during Prime Minister Carney’s visit.





It reflects the determination of both nations to translate high‑level commitments into practical cooperation across defence, security, and broader strategic domains. The emphasis on maritime collaboration, law enforcement cooperation, and industrial engagement points towards a comprehensive framework for India‑Canada relations in the coming years.





ANI







