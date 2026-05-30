



CISF has intensified its counter-drone and emergency preparedness measures across northern frontier airports, rolling out advanced training programs in collaboration with the Indian Army, DRDO, and DIAT Pune, while also modernising passenger screening and disaster response systems, according to a TOI report





This marks a significant step in safeguarding aviation hubs after last year’s drone incursions during Operation Sindoor.





A year after Operation Sindoor, the Central Industrial Security Force has placed greater emphasis on counter-drone technology as part of its expanded security arrangements at airports along the northern frontier.





During the border clashes with Pakistan, several airports near the northern border faced incursions by hostile drones, forcing temporary suspension of flight operations. This experience has shaped the CISF’s current focus on strengthening aerial defence and rapid response.





On Friday, Director General Praveer Ranjan chaired a high-level meeting with senior officers and unit commanders from multiple units. The discussions centred on enhancing preparedness, improving inter-agency coordination, and boosting response capabilities against evolving threats. The review was considered crucial given the strategic sensitivities of regions such as Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat.





To counter low-altitude aerial threats, the CISF has launched a phased Counter-Drone Training Programme in close collaboration with the Indian Army. Conducted at specialised locations, the programme equips personnel with skills to detect, track, and neutralise hostile UAVs.





In March 2026, CISF officers also underwent a five-day Advanced Anti-Drone Training Program at DIAT Pune, supported by DRDO and NeGD under the Digital India Capacity Building initiative.





This intensive course included modules on radar and RF sensor detection, AI-driven threat assessment, directional and omnidirectional jamming, GPS spoofing, electro-optical and infrared imaging, and 3D drone trajectory analysis. These sessions provided real-world operational exposure to counter swarm-based drone attacks, reflecting lessons from modern conflict zones.





The CISF is simultaneously upgrading airport security technology. Full body scanners and advanced CCTV video analytics are being deployed for non-intrusive passenger screening, automated threat mapping, and behavioural detection.





Plans are underway to introduce automated tray return systems to improve hand baggage screening efficiency and maintain readiness for explosive detection and neutralisation.





The force is also strengthening its Quick Reaction Teams. A dedicated drive has seen 659 personnel from 49 Aviation Security Groups complete rigorous military-grade Battle Inoculation Training. The CISF aims to extend this training to QRT personnel across all 72 airports under its security umbrella by the end of 2026.





Women personnel are being integrated into frontline roles, with the 10th Reserve Battalion in Bangalore designated as a Mahila Quick Reaction Team and Commando Training Centre. A proposal for a CISF Aviation Security Academy is under consideration to institutionalise specialised research and training in aviation security.





Beyond counter-drone measures, the CISF review also addressed anti-sabotage strategies and disaster response capabilities. With air traffic steadily increasing despite higher ticket prices, as noted by IndiGo, the CISF is working to ensure passenger safety while reducing congestion.





The integration of advanced technologies, combined with inter-agency collaboration and military-grade training, reflects a comprehensive approach to securing India’s aviation infrastructure against both conventional and emerging threats.





TOI







