The Ministry of External Affairs has once again emphasised that the Quad grouping is not aimed at targeting any country but is instead focused on delivering practical benefits to the Indo-Pacific region.





At the weekly press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined that the Quad is a cooperative platform designed to address regional and global challenges through tangible initiatives.





He stated clearly that “Quad is not against anybody. Quad is about doing projects together for the benefit of people in the Indo-Pacific area.”





Jaiswal highlighted that the grouping has already undertaken several initiatives in diverse fields such as climate action, healthcare, and disaster management. He urged reference to the recently released joint statement and fact sheet following the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in the national capital, which outlined the breadth of ongoing projects. He further explained that the Quad’s agenda is expansive and broad-based, with the central aim of improving lives across member countries and the wider Indo-Pacific region.





These remarks came in response to comments made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning earlier in the week. Mao had reiterated Beijing’s opposition to “exclusive groupings” and “bloc confrontation,” stressing that cooperation between countries should contribute to regional peace, stability, and prosperity without targeting third parties.





China has consistently voiced its opposition to the Quad, framing it as a mechanism of bloc politics. The MEA, however, countered this by noting that the Quad has existed for a long time and has consistently delivered projects, including vaccine distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.





MEA Additional Secretary Nagaraj Naidu recalled that the Quad was first convened in 2004 and has since evolved into a platform for delivering practical outcomes. He stressed that the grouping’s longevity and track record demonstrate its focus on constructive projects rather than geopolitical confrontation. Naidu pointed to the Quad’s role in vaccine delivery as a clear example of its commitment to addressing global challenges.





The Quad’s joint statement following the recent meeting expressed serious concern over developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea.





The statement reiterated opposition to destabilising or unilateral actions, particularly those involving force or coercion, which threaten peace and stability in the region.





It specifically condemned interference with offshore resource development, obstruction of freedom of navigation and overflight, and unsafe manoeuvres by military aircraft, coast guard, and maritime militia vessels. The statement also noted the dangerous use of water cannons and flares, as well as ramming and blocking actions in the South China Sea, and voiced concern over the militarisation of disputed features.





The Quad, comprising India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, has steadily expanded its cooperation across multiple domains. These include maritime security, critical and emerging technologies, infrastructure development, health security, and climate resilience.





The grouping continues to position itself as a platform for delivering practical, people-centric projects that strengthen regional stability and prosperity, countering narratives that it is an exclusive bloc aimed at confrontation.





ANI







