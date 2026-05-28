



General Anil Chauhan chaired his final Chiefs of Staff Committee meeting on 25 May, marking the end of his tenure as India’s second Chief of Defence Staff.





His leadership, alongside Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, was praised for advancing jointness, integration, and Theaterisation reforms, while Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani has been appointed as his successor from 30 May.





General Anil Chauhan presided over the concluding meeting of the Chiefs of Staff Committee in New Delhi ahead of his retirement later this month. Serving as the second CDS since 30 September 2022, he held the role of Permanent Chairman of the COSC, a position central to India’s higher defence management. The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff announced the meeting on X, noting that it also marked the final participation of Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, before his own superannuation.





The IDS statement highlighted the contributions of both leaders in strengthening jointness, integration, and operational synergy among the services. It emphasised their role in advancing the march towards Theaterisation, a reform aimed at restructuring India’s armed forces into integrated theatre commands for greater combat effectiveness. Their leadership was described as leaving a lasting imprint on the Defence Forces, with the IDS expressing deepest gratitude and best wishes to both distinguished officers.





General Chauhan’s tenure has been closely associated with efforts to deepen tri-service cooperation and to shape India’s unique theatre command model. He recently underscored that India’s Theaterisation framework would be tailored to its strategic realities, balancing continental challenges with maritime opportunities.





Unlike the U.S. or Chinese models, India’s approach envisages restructuring its 17 existing commands gradually rather than dissolving them outright, reflecting the country’s distinct security environment and operational needs.





The transition in leadership comes as the Centre has appointed Lieutenant General N.S. Raja Subramani as the new CDS. He will assume charge on 30 May, succeeding General Chauhan, and will also serve as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs.





The Ministry of Defence described him as a highly decorated officer with over four decades of distinguished service. Since September 2025, he has been serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat, following his tenure as Vice Chief of the Army Staff and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Command.





Lt Gen Subramani’s military journey began at the National Defence Academy, and he was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985. His career has spanned diverse operational environments, including key commands along the Western and Northern fronts.





He has also represented India abroad as Defence Attaché at the Embassy of India in Astana, Kazakhstan. His academic credentials include a Master of Arts degree from King’s College London and an M.Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University. He further honed his strategic expertise at the Joint Services Command Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.





The concluding COSC meeting thus symbolised not only the end of General Chauhan’s tenure but also a moment of continuity and transition in India’s defence leadership. His contributions to jointness and Theaterisation reforms will remain a cornerstone of his legacy, while Lt Gen Subramani’s appointment signals the next phase in India’s military modernisation and strategic transformation.





Agencies







