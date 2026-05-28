



Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah chaired a high‑level security review meeting in Bikaner, Rajasthan, to comprehensively assess security concerns in the border districts along the Indo‑Pakistan Border.





The meeting was convened on Wednesday and brought together the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, senior state government officials, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from five border districts, namely Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar and Phalodi. The discussions centred on enhancing and coordinating border management with active involvement of the State Government.





It was decided during the meeting that a 360‑degree security framework would be formulated for every border district. This integrated approach will involve local citizens, state machinery and all relevant security agencies to ensure robust and comprehensive border management.





Shah emphasised the importance of strict enforcement of a zero‑tolerance policy against illegal constructions, particularly within 0‑15 kilometres of the international border, and directed authorities to demolish all unauthorised structures.





The Union Minister highlighted the need for a coordinated border management strategy involving the Border Security Force, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Narcotics Control Bureau and the State Government.





This strategy is intended to address infiltration, narcotics smuggling, encroachment, terror financing and other trans‑border crimes. District Magistrates were directed to assume enhanced responsibilities, including ensuring legal and financial compliance by banks, verifying major business establishments, scrutinising funding sources, tracking mule accounts and shell companies, identifying fake Aadhaar cards and preventing smuggling activities.





Shah instructed officials to make effective use of the ‘1930’ call centre for prompt redressal of cybercrimes and to ensure full implementation of the three new criminal laws to strengthen law enforcement and judicial processes in the region.





The meeting also placed emphasis on the successful implementation of the Vibrant Village Program‑II, which aims to strengthen last‑mile governance, curb economic crimes, fill infrastructural gaps and support border populations. The Union Minister reiterated the goal of achieving 100% saturation of all government schemes in border villages.





The Ministry of Home Affairs underscored that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India remains firmly committed to ensuring the highest standards of security along international borders.





The meeting highlighted the importance of promoting close synergy between central and state agencies to achieve holistic development and safety in border areas. This initiative reflects a broader national strategy to combine security imperatives with developmental goals in sensitive frontier regions.





ANI







