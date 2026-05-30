ICGS Akshar (257) the second ship of Adamya-Class during delivery to the Indian Coast Guard

ICGS Akshar (257) the second ship of Adamya-Class during delivery to the Indian Coast Guard

Goa Shipyard Limited has officially handed over ICGS Akshay to the Indian Coast Guard, marking another significant milestone in India’s maritime security and indigenous defence manufacturing journey.





The vessel, designated Yard 1273, is the fifth Fast Patrol Vessel in a series of eight being built by GSL, reinforcing the Coast Guard’s operational strength and India’s commitment to self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.





ICGS Akshay has been indigenously designed and constructed by GSL, reflecting the growing maturity of India’s shipbuilding industry. The vessel incorporates advanced Controllable Pitch Propeller propulsion systems, which provide superior manoeuvrability and efficiency across diverse sea conditions.





Alongside this, the ship integrates several high-end onboard technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, maritime surveillance, and rapid response capabilities, ensuring it can adapt to a wide spectrum of missions.





According to GSL, Akshay contains more than 65 percent indigenous content, a notable increase compared to earlier vessels, underscoring the strengthening of India’s domestic defence production ecosystem. This achievement highlights the synergy between industrial capability and national defence requirements, while also reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and boosting India’s sovereign shipbuilding expertise.





The Fast Patrol Vessel is designed to undertake a wide range of maritime security missions. These include Exclusive Economic Zone patrols, anti-smuggling operations, anti-piracy missions, Search and Rescue operations, and coastal surveillance and interdiction duties.





With its advanced propulsion and integrated systems, Akshay is expected to deliver high endurance and rapid deployment, making it a versatile asset for safeguarding India’s maritime frontiers.





The induction of ICGS Akshay comes at a time when India is steadily expanding its Coast Guard fleet to meet growing challenges in the Indian Ocean Region. The vessel’s commissioning will enhance operational readiness, strengthen coastal security, and contribute to India’s broader maritime strategy.





It also reflects the Coast Guard’s evolving role in countering non-traditional threats such as smuggling, piracy, and environmental hazards, while supporting humanitarian missions at sea.





The handover of Akshay further demonstrates GSL’s role as a leading defence shipyard, delivering advanced platforms that align with India’s strategic vision. With each successive vessel, the shipyard is setting new benchmarks in indigenous design, construction quality, and technological integration, reinforcing India’s position as a rising maritime power.





Agencies







