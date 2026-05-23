



The Indian Government has approved the establishment of Common Technical Facilities to test space technology in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, a move that underscores the country’s ambition to build a robust, industry-led space ecosystem.





These facilities will be equipped with advanced testing, validation, and integration infrastructure, designed to support domestic manufacturing in the space sector.





The Department of Space, under which ISRO operates, is overseeing the initiative, while the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE) has been tasked with implementing the project.





The governments of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have already identified land parcels for plug-and-play manufacturing clusters dedicated exclusively to space activities. The Common Technical Facilities will be established within these clusters, ensuring that industry players have access to shared infrastructure without the need to invest in similar facilities individually.





This arrangement is expected to significantly reduce costs and accelerate innovation among start-ups, MSMEs, and larger enterprises engaged in space technology development.





IN-SPACE will play a central role in procuring, installing, and commissioning the technical infrastructure. It will also operate the facilities for a defined period before transferring ownership to the respective state governments.





In addition, the agency is supporting states in conceptualising and developing dedicated Space Manufacturing Clusters (SMCs), though no specific timeline has yet been announced for project execution. The initiative has already attracted strong industry interest, with investment commitments and participation from private sector players signalling confidence in the model.





About ten states have expressed interest in establishing similar space manufacturing clusters, reflecting the growing momentum behind India’s push to decentralise and expand its space industry. The facilities in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will serve as shared platforms, enabling industry-wide access to high-end infrastructure. This approach is expected to foster collaboration, reduce duplication of effort, and create a more efficient ecosystem for space technology development.





Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACE, emphasised that the establishment of these facilities is a critical step in creating a robust, industry-led space ecosystem in India. He noted that the private space sector, including start-ups and MSMEs, will benefit from access to capital-intensive systems without the burden of building and maintaining them independently.





Both facilities will be commissioned within a defined financial framework, with IN-SPACE providing technical infrastructure and the state governments contributing land, civil construction, and civic infrastructure.





The initiative highlights India’s broader strategy to integrate private industry into its space ambitions, complementing ISRO’s efforts while enabling rapid scaling of commercial and strategic projects.





By creating shared infrastructure hubs, the government is laying the groundwork for a new era of space manufacturing, where innovation and industrial capacity can flourish across multiple states.





This decentralised model is expected to strengthen India’s position in the global space economy, while also supporting national priorities such as defence, telecommunications, and Earth observation.





Agencies







