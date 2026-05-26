



The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Circulating Water Tunnel facility at its satellite campus ‘Discovery’ in Thaiyur near Chennai. This advanced ocean engineering research infrastructure has been constructed with ₹4.5 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility funding provided by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking.





The facility is now fully operational and represents a significant step forward in India’s maritime research ecosystem.





The hybrid wind and circulating water channel was formally inaugurated in the presence of Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT-Madras, and Capt. Jagmohan, Indian Navy (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, along with senior officials and stakeholders from both organisations.





The facility features a stable, uniform-flow test section designed for advanced hydrodynamic investigations involving ship models, propellers, and bluff bodies. It will enable experimental studies in marine vehicles, offshore systems, underwater structures, and fluid dynamics, thereby strengthening the Department of Ocean Engineering’s research and training capabilities.





Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean of Alumni and Corporate Relations at IIT Madras, highlighted that the facility will play a crucial role in advancing technology development in ocean engineering while creating valuable opportunities for research.





Capt. Jagmohan emphasised that collaborations of this nature between academia and industry are vital for accelerating indigenous capabilities and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the maritime sector. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence and maritime technology.





Looking ahead, IIT-Madras and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are exploring further collaborations. Among the most ambitious plans is the establishment of the HYDRA Centre, which will feature a 500-metre towing tank for large-scale hydrodynamic testing.





Additionally, research initiatives are being considered in the area of indigenous high-efficiency sub zero refrigeration systems for naval submarines, which would enhance operational endurance and efficiency in underwater platforms. These projects underline the long-term vision of building a robust ecosystem for maritime innovation in India.





The launch of this facility marks a significant milestone in India’s ocean engineering journey. It not only strengthens the academic and research infrastructure at IIT-Madras but also demonstrates the growing synergy between premier educational institutions and leading defence public sector undertakings.





By combining advanced experimental capabilities with industry-driven support, the initiative is expected to contribute meaningfully to India’s maritime technological advancement and global competitiveness.





PIB







