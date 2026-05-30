



India and Singapore have taken significant steps to deepen their defence cooperation during the 16th Defence Policy Dialogue held in Singapore on 28 May 2026.





The meeting was co-chaired by India’s Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and Singapore’s Permanent Secretary (Defence) Mr Joseph Leong.





Both leaders reviewed the progress of ongoing defence engagements and exchanged views on military interactions, defence industry collaboration, capacity building, and regional security developments.





The dialogue placed strong emphasis on expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in strengthening collaboration between defence industries in both countries. This reflects a shared vision to build resilient supply chains and foster innovation-driven partnerships that can address evolving regional and global security challenges.





Emerging and niche domains featured prominently in the discussions. Both sides explored cooperation in cyber security, artificial intelligence, maritime security, unmanned systems, and advanced defence technologies. These areas are increasingly critical in modern warfare, and the dialogue underscored the importance of leveraging innovation and technology to enhance operational effectiveness and strategic preparedness.





India and Singapore also reaffirmed their commitment to regional and multilateral platforms, including ASEAN-led mechanisms and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus). Both countries highlighted the importance of maintaining an open, inclusive, and rule-based security architecture in the Indo-Pacific region, recognising the need for collaborative approaches to safeguard stability in a complex strategic environment.





The dialogue further highlighted the value of sustained high-level exchanges and stronger institutional collaboration in advancing the India-Singapore strategic partnership. Both nations reiterated their determination to enhance bilateral defence ties and expand cooperation in the coming years, signalling a long-term commitment to shared security objectives.





As part of his visit, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh toured the Digital Operations Technology Centre of the Singapore Armed Forces’ Digital and Intelligence Service.





This visit provided valuable insights into Singapore’s digital and technical defence capabilities and opened new possibilities for collaboration with Indian Defence Forces in emerging areas of warfare, particularly in the digital domain.





The 16th Defence Policy Dialogue thus reinforced the strategic convergence between India and Singapore, laying the groundwork for deeper cooperation in advanced technologies, defence industry partnerships, and regional security initiatives. It marked another milestone in the evolving defence relationship between the two countries, reflecting their shared vision for a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







