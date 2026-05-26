



India and the United States have signed a landmark framework on critical minerals and rare earths in New Delhi, aimed at reducing dependence on vulnerable supply chains and countering monopolistic control, particularly China’s dominance.





The agreement strengthens cooperation across mining, processing, recycling, and investment, marking a decisive step in building resilient supply chains for semiconductors, EVs, defence, and advanced technologies.





The framework was signed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during Rubio’s visit to India, coinciding with the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting. Both leaders emphasised the strategic importance of securing reliable access to critical minerals, which underpin innovation-driven economies.





Rubio described the pact as a “tangible example” of the growing strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi, highlighting that vibrant economies like India and the US cannot afford to leave foundational materials vulnerable to single-source monopolies. He warned that such monopolies could be used not only in times of conflict but also as leverage against sovereign national interests.





The agreement builds on momentum gained after India’s participation in the Critical Minerals Forum hosted in Washington on 4 February and its subsequent signing of the Pax Silica Declaration, a US-led coalition designed to secure trusted supply chains for semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals. Rubio stressed that the pact reflects shared national interests and long-term strategic priorities, ensuring that both countries have reliable access to essential materials for their innovation economies.





Jaishankar underscored that the framework would deepen cooperation across the entire supply chain, including mining, processing, recycling, and financing. He noted that the initiative was also discussed within the Quad, describing it as “timely and critical” given the global race to secure access to rare earths and strategic metals.





He added that the framework would help build diversified and resilient supply chains, improve collaboration in financing projects, and ensure effective management of critical minerals. Jaishankar characterised the agreement as another sign of the closeness of India-US cooperation in a world full of challenges and opportunities.





The pact comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over China’s dominance in rare earths and strategic metals, which has given Beijing significant leverage over global supply chains. By signing this framework, India and the US are signalling their intent to break away from such monopolistic control and to create alternative, secure supply chains.





The agreement is expected to have far-reaching implications for sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, defence manufacturing, and advanced technologies, all of which rely heavily on critical minerals.





This development also aligns with India’s broader strategy of strengthening its upstream capabilities in critical technologies and reducing import dependency. It complements ongoing initiatives under the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and multilateral platforms like the Quad, which aim to enhance resilience in supply chains and foster collaboration in emerging technologies.





The framework is therefore not just a bilateral step but part of a wider strategic push to ensure that critical materials remain accessible, secure, and free from coercive control.





Agencies







