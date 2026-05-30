



India reaffirmed its defence partnership with the United States and expanded strategic dialogue with NATO during the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore, underscoring its vision for a stable Indo-Pacific and constructive engagement with multilateral defence organisations. These engagements highlight India’s growing role in shaping regional and global security frameworks.





India and the United States reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.





Their discussions centred on enhancing military-to-military cooperation, deepening collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, and addressing emerging security challenges. This reaffirmed the strategic defence ties between India and the US, which have become increasingly vital as the Indo-Pacific emerges as the central theatre of global strategic competition.





India also engaged with NATO through high-level interactions. Defence Secretary Singh held talks with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of the NATO Military Committee. Their exchange focused on enhancing strategic dialogue and sharing perspectives on evolving global and regional security challenges.





The interaction reaffirmed India’s commitment to constructive engagement with key multilateral defence organisations, signalling India’s intent to maintain dialogue with NATO despite not being a member state.





Beyond bilateral and multilateral meetings, India emphasised its broader strategic priorities during the Shangri-La Dialogue. Singh addressed a distinguished gathering on “India’s Defence Diplomacy for a Stable, Secure and Inclusive Indo-Pacific.”





He outlined India’s vision for regional security, defence industrial collaboration, and partnerships in emerging technologies. This engagement was attended by leading think tanks, academia, and the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, highlighting the diplomatic significance of India’s outreach.





The Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 itself has drawn defence ministers, military officials, and security experts from across Asia, the United States, Europe, and beyond. Key issues dominating the summit include tensions in the South China Sea, Taiwan, and the impact of Iran’s regional posture.





India’s active participation, including engagements with the US, NATO, and other partners such as Seychelles, reflects its growing role in shaping the Indo-Pacific security architecture. Singh’s packed schedule also included meetings with Canada’s Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence Kelvin Brosseau and Seychelles’ Chief of Defence Forces Major General Micheal Rosette, further broadening India’s defence diplomacy footprint.





India’s engagements at the Dialogue come shortly after hosting the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, where members announced their first joint infrastructure project in Fiji and launched an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Cooperation Initiative. These developments underscore India’s proactive approach to regional security, combining bilateral, multilateral, and institutional mechanisms to strengthen its strategic posture.





By reaffirming ties with the US, engaging NATO, and expanding outreach to partners across the Indo-Pacific, India has demonstrated its intent to play a central role in shaping the evolving security order.





The Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 has thus served as a platform for India to project its defence diplomacy, align with trusted partners, and reinforce its vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





ANI







