



India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, has outlined New Delhi’s approach to tackling the ongoing energy and fertiliser crisis triggered by the conflict in West Asia.





Speaking at the Special Meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNECOSOC) on safeguarding energy and supply flows, Harish stressed that a combination of short‑term and long‑term measures, supported by international cooperation, was essential to effectively respond to the crisis.





He emphasised that India’s strategy was designed to balance immediate relief with structural reforms, ensuring resilience in the face of prolonged disruptions.





Harish reiterated India’s deep concerns over maritime security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy and trade. He declared that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew members, or impeding navigation in the Strait was unacceptable and must be prevented.





He underlined that international law governing maritime conduct must be fully respected, and that violations of these principles posed grave risks to global supply chains and economic stability.





His remarks came against the backdrop of Iran’s announcement of a new “professional mechanism” to regulate maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee chief, Ebrahim Azizi, stated that the mechanism had been developed within the framework of Iran’s national sovereignty and aimed at ensuring the security of international trade.





According to Azizi, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran would be permitted to benefit from the designated route, while operators associated with the so‑called “freedom project” would be barred. He added that specialised services would be provided under this mechanism, with fees collected accordingly.





The Iranian proposal has raised concerns among international stakeholders, as it effectively introduces a selective regime for maritime passage through one of the world’s most vital chokepoints. The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant proportion of global oil and gas shipments, and any restrictions or selective access could exacerbate the already fragile energy and fertiliser supply chains.





India, heavily reliant on imports transiting through the Strait, has consistently called for unimpeded freedom of navigation and warned against unilateral measures that undermine international norms.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning, cautioning that the world would face a “very bad time” if a peace deal to end the West Asia crisis was not reached. His remarks, reported by Al Jazeera and French broadcaster BFMTV, underscored Washington’s growing anxiety over the protracted conflict and its global repercussions.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, dismissed American overtures, asserting that the United States remained the primary barrier to peace in West Asia. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi after a meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers, Araghchi claimed that after more than a month of failed military objectives, Washington had attempted to pivot towards dialogue.





He argued that Tehran harboured deep‑seated scepticism about US intentions, citing a long history of mistrust. “Now, after 40 days of war, when the US became hopeless of achieving any goal in their aggression against Iran, they offered negotiation... We have no trust in Americans... This is the main obstacle in the way of any diplomatic effort. We have every reason not to trust Americans, while they have no reason not to trust us,” he declared.





The unfolding situation highlights the widening trust deficit between Iran and the United States, complicating efforts to broker peace in West Asia. India’s intervention at the UN underscores its dual priorities: safeguarding its energy and fertiliser supply chains while defending the principles of maritime freedom and international law.





With Iran seeking to impose new maritime regulations and the United States warning of dire consequences without a peace settlement, the Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of a volatile geopolitical contest.





ANI







