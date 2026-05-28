



The Indian High Commission in Canberra has warmly welcomed the remarks made by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Australian Parliament, where he underscored the importance of India and praised the Indian diaspora’s contribution to Australia’s growth and multicultural fabric.





In a post on X, the High Commission said that the Prime Minister’s words reflect the growing strength of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is firmly rooted in shared democratic values and vibrant people-to-people ties.





Prime Minister Albanese highlighted India’s position as one of the fastest-growing economies, describing it as an extraordinary opportunity for Australia and the wider region. He emphasised that Australia is both a Pacific and an Indian Ocean nation, and that the trading relationship with India has been significantly enhanced by the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.





He also pointed to the cultural, educational, and sporting connections, particularly cricket, as further binding elements between the two nations.





Albanese recalled his visits to India, noting the warmth he experienced first-hand. He expressed anticipation for hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Australia once again, describing it as a privilege he looks forward to repeating.





He added that Modi’s upcoming visit would be made extraordinary by the presence of the million-strong Indian Australian community, which is the fastest-growing migrant community in the country. He lauded the diaspora for its hard work, its role in strengthening the Australian economy, and its contribution to society.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi recently met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in New Delhi, where they discussed the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In a post on X, Modi reaffirmed that India and Australia will continue to work together for a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Wong was in India to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and also joined External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the 17th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue.





During her engagements, Wong reiterated that Australia remains committed to being a reliable partner for India. The Dialogue reviewed steady progress across multiple areas of cooperation, including economic and energy issues such as renewable and nuclear energy, defence and maritime security, science and technology, cyber security, critical minerals, space, and sports.





The leaders also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, developments in West Asia, and other regional, global, and multilateral issues.





External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, in his own post on X, highlighted how the talks demonstrated the strength and breadth of India-Australia ties. The discussions reflected the depth of strategic trust and alignment between the two nations, reinforcing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as a cornerstone of their bilateral relationship.





ANI







