



Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsyan has confirmed that 45 warships currently under construction in India will be delivered within the next three to four years, while the Navy has secured in-principle approval for 195 additional vessels, including submarines and fast interceptor crafts, reported TOI.





This announcement coincided with the launch of INS Sanghamitra, India’s first Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV), marking a significant milestone in the Navy’s modernisation drive.





The Vice Chief of the Naval Staff made the statement in Kolkata during the ceremonial launch of INS Sanghamitra, the first of four NGOPVs being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd.





He emphasised that the Navy has received Acceptance of Necessity for 69 ships, six submarines, and 120 fast interceptor crafts, underscoring the scale of India’s naval expansion. This ambitious programme reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening maritime security and achieving self-reliance in defence production.





The Navy’s fleet currently stands at around 140 vessels, with a target of reaching 155 to 160 ships by 2030. By 2035, the force aims to expand to 200 warships and submarines, a move designed to secure India’s interests in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese naval activity.





Vice Admiral Vatsyan highlighted that this expansion represents a major opportunity for the defence ecosystem to deliver advanced platforms on time and with the required capabilities.





The NGOPV INS Sanghamitra, launched by Sarita Vatsyan, wife of the Vice Admiral, is significantly larger and more capable than conventional offshore patrol vessels. Measuring approximately 113 metres in length and 14.6 metres in width, with a displacement of 3,000 tons, the vessel has an endurance of 8,500 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots and can reach a maximum speed of 23 knots.





It is designed for coastal operations, protection of offshore assets, maritime interdiction, and visit, board, search and seizure missions, making it a versatile addition to the fleet.





Officials noted that the NGOPV incorporates enhanced endurance and firepower, reflecting GRSE’s technological advances. Commodore PR Hari (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, stated that the shipyard is beginning the 2026–27 period with this launch and anticipates multiple launches and deliveries throughout the year. GRSE has already delivered eight ships to the Navy in the last financial year, demonstrating its growing capacity to meet India’s naval requirements.





The broader naval expansion plan aligns with India’s strategic objective of transitioning into a dominant blue-water navy. The approval for 195 future vessels signals long-term order visibility and sustained growth for the shipbuilding sector.





This includes indigenous production of advanced platforms, which will reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and strengthen India’s defence industrial base. The Navy’s focus on self-reliance also supports the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, ensuring that critical capabilities are developed domestically.





The launch of INS Sanghamitra and the announcement of approvals for future vessels highlight India’s determination to modernise its maritime forces. With 45 ships set to join the fleet within the next few years and a pipeline of nearly 200 more, the Indian Navy is positioning itself to meet emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific and safeguard national interests in an increasingly contested maritime environment.





TOI







