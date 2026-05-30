



The Ministry of Finance has cleared a ₹70,000-crore proposal for the Indian Navy’s Project 75(I), a landmark initiative under the “Make in India” framework.





This program will deliver six advanced diesel-electric submarines equipped with Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems, a technology that significantly enhances underwater endurance and stealth.





The submarines will be jointly built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS), with the first vessel expected to be delivered seven years after the contract is signed. The remaining five will follow at a rate of one per year, ensuring a steady induction into the fleet.





The cleared budget of approximately ₹70,000 crore underscores the scale of this procurement, which ranks among the largest defence acquisitions in India’s naval history. The AIP system is central to the project, as it allows submarines to remain submerged for weeks rather than days, reducing the need to surface and thereby improving survivability against modern anti-submarine warfare systems.





This capability is vital for India’s strategic posture in the Indian Ocean, where stealth and endurance are critical to countering regional naval competition.





The proposal now moves to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister, for final operational clearance. Once approved, the program will formally begin, marking a decisive step in India’s long-term submarine modernisation plan.





The Strategic Partnership model under which this project is being executed ensures that Indian shipyards collaborate with foreign original equipment manufacturers, thereby enabling technology transfer and building indigenous capacity. This approach is designed to strengthen India’s defence industrial base while meeting urgent operational requirements.





The P-75(I) program is part of the Indian Navy’s broader 30-year submarine building plan, which envisions a balanced fleet of conventional and nuclear-powered submarines to replace ageing platforms and expand operational reach.





Alongside Project 75(I), the indigenous Project 76 initiative is being developed to produce twelve AIP-equipped submarines with lithium-ion batteries, while Project 77 focuses on nuclear attack submarines. Together, these efforts reflect a comprehensive strategy to secure India’s maritime interests and maintain credible deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.





By combining advanced German technology with Indian shipbuilding expertise, Project 75(I) will not only modernise the Navy’s underwater fleet but also contribute to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The program’s success will hinge on timely execution, effective absorption of transferred technology, and sustained political and financial commitment. If delivered as planned, these submarines will provide India with a formidable underwater capability well into the 2040s.





Agencies







