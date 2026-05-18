



India’s early May missile tests demonstrated a sweeping advance in strike and propulsion technologies, timed just before Pakistan’s May 14 launch of the Fatah‑4 cruise missile, which itself represents a significant upgrade to Islamabad’s precision‑strike arsenal.





The parallel developments highlight a sharpening South Asian missile race, with India relying on layered defences and hypersonic ambitions to offset Pakistan’s new terrain‑hugging threat.





India’s missile week in early May 2026 was marked by four distinct trials that underscored the breadth of its technological ambitions.





The Long Range Anti‑Ship Missile (LR‑AShM) was tested to extend India’s reach against naval targets far beyond the littoral, strengthening maritime deterrence in the Indian Ocean.





The Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) glide kit was validated to improve precision in air‑delivered strikes, allowing conventional aircraft to deliver stand‑off munitions with enhanced accuracy.





India also tested an Agni missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re‑entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, a milestone that complicates interception by adversary missile defences and signals India’s entry into the select group of nations capable of deploying MIRVs.





Finally, a scramjet engine trial was conducted, laying the foundation for future hypersonic cruise missiles that could travel at speeds above Mach 5, compressing adversary decision times and ensuring deep‑strike capability.





Pakistan’s Army Rocket Force Command, meanwhile, conducted a training launch of the indigenously developed Fatah‑4 cruise missile on 14 May 2026.





The missile, with a range of 750 kilometres, is designed to fly at subsonic speeds of around Mach 0.7 while hugging terrain to evade radar detection.





It reportedly carries a 330‑kilogram blast‑fragmentation warhead and boasts advanced guidance systems combining satellite and inertial navigation technologies, delivering a claimed Circular Error Probability of four metres.





Pakistani military statements also suggest the missile incorporates electronic countermeasures to bypass radar and air defence systems. Senior leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, hailed the test as a milestone in indigenous defence development.





Analysts, however, note that the missile’s architecture may be influenced by Chinese cruise missile technology, with some viewing it as a derivative of China’s YJ‑62.





India’s layered defence network is structured precisely to counter such low‑flying cruise missile threats. The S‑400 Triumf system, already deployed, can detect and track terrain‑hugging targets, while Medium Range Surface‑to‑Air Missile (MR‑SAM) batteries provide interception capability.





Rafale and Su‑30MKI fighters armed with Meteor, SCALP, and BrahMos missiles add offensive and defensive flexibility, while Netra and PHALCON airborne early warning aircraft extend radar coverage at low altitudes.





This integration reduces the stealth advantage of missiles like the Fatah‑4, ensuring India retains credible deterrence. The timing of India’s missile week before Pakistan’s test highlights New Delhi’s intent to showcase readiness and technological superiority.





The strategic implications are stark. Pakistan’s Fatah‑4 enhances its conventional precision‑strike capability, threatening high‑value infrastructure and command networks. India’s MIRV and hypersonic pursuits, in turn, raise the cost of aggression by ensuring survivability and retaliatory capacity.





The parallel advancements point to two possible futures: an accelerated arms race in precision‑strike and missile defence systems, or renewed diplomatic engagement to manage escalation risks. Given historical mistrust, the former appears more likely in the near term, with decision times compressed and escalation control increasingly precarious.





Curated By IDN







