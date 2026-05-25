



SCG PS Zoroaster, built by GRSE for the Seychelles Coast Guard, has successfully completed its second refit in Kolkata and departed for Seychelles, marking a fresh milestone in India–Seychelles maritime cooperation. The refit underscores India’s SAGAR vision and GRSE’s growing role in lifecycle support for foreign naval assets.





Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) announced that SCG PS Zoroaster, a patrol vessel originally built for the Seychelles Coast Guard, has completed its refit and sailed back to Seychelles.





This development highlights the continuing maritime partnership between India and Seychelles, extending beyond shipbuilding into long-term maintenance and sustainment support. GRSE emphasised that the successful completion of the refit reflects its capability not only in constructing advanced naval and coast guard platforms but also in providing lifecycle support services for maritime assets operated by friendly foreign nations.





The vessel was originally handed over to Seychelles by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2021 as part of India’s defence and maritime cooperation initiatives. Since then, PS Zoroaster has played a vital role in maritime surveillance, coastal security, and patrol operations for the Seychelles Coast Guard, safeguarding its exclusive economic zone and supporting regional stability.





The latest refit, completed within a three-month timeframe, is expected to enhance the operational readiness and extend the service life of the vessel, further strengthening defence ties and strategic maritime collaboration between the two countries.





This was the second refit of PS Zoroaster, awarded to GRSE by India’s Ministry of External Affairs in February 2026. The contract was signed by senior officials from the MEA and GRSE, underscoring the trust placed in the shipyard’s technical expertise and adherence to project timelines.





The first short refit had been carried out in 2024, establishing a pattern of sustained support for the vessel throughout its lifecycle. The return of PS Zoroaster for its second refit aligns closely with India’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision, which emphasises cooperative maritime security, capacity building, and shared prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.





GRSE, one of India’s leading defence shipyards, has delivered numerous naval and coast guard platforms for both domestic and international customers. Its growing role in shipbuilding, repair, and sustainment services across the Indian Ocean region reflects India’s broader strategic outreach.





By undertaking the refit of PS Zoroaster, GRSE has contributed to enhancing the operational readiness of the Seychelles Coast Guard, ensuring the long-term sustainability of maritime assets supplied by India, and reinforcing defence and security collaboration between the two nations.





The refit also demonstrates India’s willingness to provide comprehensive support to partner nations, not just through initial shipbuilding but by ensuring continued operational effectiveness through maintenance and upgrades.





This approach strengthens India’s credibility as a maritime partner and reinforces its distinct value proposition in the region, offering capacity-building and institutional engagement without alliance obligations. For Seychelles, the refit ensures that PS Zoroaster remains a reliable platform for maritime domain awareness, counter-trafficking, and coastal defence.





The successful departure of PS Zoroaster after its refit is therefore both a technical achievement and a strategic signal. It reflects India’s commitment to regional maritime cooperation, GRSE’s proven expertise in lifecycle support, and the deepening of India–Seychelles defence ties under the SAGAR framework.





Agencies







