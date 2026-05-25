



ISRO’s Gaganyaan G-1 mission has officially been cleared for launch within the next three to four months, marking a decisive step forward after earlier delays.





The National Review Committee granted approval in May 2026, with campaign activities set to begin 90 days before lift-off due to the complexity of human-rated systems.





The G-1 mission represents the first of three unmanned flights planned before India attempts its maiden crewed space mission. This flight will carry a half-humanoid payload designed to validate critical systems and procedures.





Unlike standard satellite launches, which typically require 60 days of campaign preparation, the G-1 mission demands a longer 90-day window. This extended timeline reflects the intricate safety and reliability requirements of human-rated technology, all of which are being developed indigenously.





The clearance comes after a turbulent period. Originally announced in December 2024 with a target launch in March 2025, the mission was halted when reviews revealed that none of the systems were ready.





Officials admitted that the premature announcement misled stakeholders, including the Ministry of Space and the international space community, and posed risks to India’s credibility.





In January 2025, an internal review highlighted four critical errors:





premature launch activity,

unrealistic launch targets,

inadequate review processes, and

delayed acceleration of development.





These missteps cost ISRO valuable time and necessitated a complete reset of the program.





From March 2025 onwards, development accelerated significantly. Engineers focused on upgrading key systems across the launch vehicle stages — S-200, L-110, and C-32 — while also refining aerodynamics, parachute deployment, thermal protection, pyro-mechanisms, propulsion, avionics, software, structural design, and recovery systems.





Life support systems and robust safety features were also prioritised to ensure the mission’s integrity. ISRO emphasised that new, reliable designs and subsystems were introduced, with third-party inspections conducted before final clearance was sought from the National Review Committee.





Officials acknowledged that earlier lapses in protocol could have had cascading effects on India’s international space relations. By correcting these errors and instituting rigorous checks, ISRO has now positioned the G-1 mission as a credible precursor to human spaceflight. The mission will be followed by G-2 and G-3, both unmanned, before India attempts to send astronauts into orbit under the Gaganyaan program.





The Gaganyaan initiative is a landmark in India’s space journey, aiming to place three astronauts in low Earth orbit for up to three days before a splashdown in Indian waters. Success with G-1 will validate critical technologies and reassure both domestic and international observers of India’s readiness.





It also underscores the nation’s commitment to indigenous innovation, with every major subsystem designed and built within India.





The upcoming campaign will be closely watched, not only for its technical execution but also for its symbolic significance. India stands on the threshold of joining the select group of nations capable of human spaceflight, and the G-1 mission is the first tangible step towards that historic achievement.





Agencies







