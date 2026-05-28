



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers (Gymnich), co-chaired by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.





His visit includes key diplomatic engagements with Germany, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia, underscoring India’s growing role in European and global strategic discussions.





EAM Jaishankar reached Cyprus on Wednesday at the invitation of Kaja Kallas, Vice-President of the European Commission, to attend the Gymnich meeting hosted in Limassol. In a post on X, he expressed gratitude to both Kallas and Kombos for the invitation, noting the importance of India’s participation in this semi-annual forum that allows for open and informal exchanges among EU foreign ministers.





Before arriving in Cyprus, Jaishankar made a significant diplomatic stopover in Germany. At Frankfurt Airport, he was warmly received by India’s Ambassador to Germany, Ajit V Gupte. The meeting provided an opportunity to review the trajectory of India-Germany relations.





Ambassador Gupte briefed Jaishankar on the current state of bilateral ties and sought his guidance to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, which has been a cornerstone of India’s engagement with Europe.





The Gymnich meeting, held on 27–28 May 2026, is being co-chaired by Cyprus as the current Presidency of the Council of the European Union and Kaja Kallas as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.





The format, which takes place every six months, is designed to encourage candid discussions on pressing international issues. This year’s meeting is being held at the Port of Limassol, with Cyprus hosting a welcoming dinner for the visiting ministers on 27 May.





India’s participation is particularly notable as Jaishankar joins foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia and Ukraine, who have also been invited to contribute to specific discussions. On the margins of the meeting, Jaishankar held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, where they exchanged views on the ongoing war in Ukraine and discussed bilateral cooperation.





Sybiha emphasised Ukraine’s determination to resist Russian aggression and welcomed India’s strong voice in global peace efforts. Jaishankar also met Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, appreciating his insights on the evolving situation in West Asia. Additionally, he held discussions with Kaja Kallas on India-EU cooperation and regional developments.





The agenda of the Gymnich meeting includes deliberations on current and regional issues, with a strong focus on the Ukraine conflict and broader security challenges. Ministers are expected to discuss preparations for the new European Security Strategy, reflecting the EU’s intent to strengthen its defence and strategic posture.





The meeting also provides an opportunity to explore how international partners like India can contribute to global stability and multilateral cooperation.





Jaishankar’s presence at the Gymnich meeting comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier in May, where both leaders reaffirmed the strong potential of India-Europe ties, particularly in light of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. This broader context highlights India’s increasing engagement with Europe, not only in trade and investment but also in strategic and security matters.





The informal nature of the Gymnich format allows ministers to reflect openly on challenges and opportunities, making Jaishankar’s participation a significant step in deepening India’s dialogue with the EU. His engagements in Germany, Cyprus, and with counterparts from Ukraine and Saudi Arabia underscore India’s role as a key partner in addressing global geopolitical and security issues.





ANI







