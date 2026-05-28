



Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal paid solemn tribute to the victims of the Air India Flight 182 bombing at Toronto’s Kanishka Memorial, meeting families and reaffirming India and Canada’s shared resolve to prevent such tragedies.





His three-day visit also advanced negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with high-level talks on trade, investment, and strategic cooperation.





Piyush Goyal visited the Kanishka Memorial in Toronto, where he laid a wreath in remembrance of the victims of the Air India Flight 182 bombing. The attack, carried out on 23 June 1985 by Canada-based Khalistani extremists, remains one of the deadliest acts of aviation terrorism in history, claiming the lives of all 329 passengers and crew.





The aircraft, known as Kanishka, was en route from Toronto to India via Montreal and London when it exploded over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ireland.





During the memorial service, Goyal met families of the victims, listening to their stories of grief and resilience. The sister of one victim expressed gratitude for the Minister’s presence, emphasising the importance of remembrance. Deepak Khandelwal, Executive Director of the Air India Victims’ Families Association, also welcomed the gesture, noting that it was meaningful for families to see their loved ones honoured 41 years after the tragedy.





The ceremony at Humber Bay Park was attended by dignitaries, officials, and members of the Indo-Canadian community, with floral tributes and moments of silence underscoring the solemnity of the occasion.





In his remarks, Goyal reaffirmed India and Canada’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in counter-terrorism and aviation security. He stressed that both nations must work together to ensure such a tragedy is never repeated. His tribute highlighted the enduring impact of the bombing on families and communities across Canada and India, while also underscoring the importance of vigilance against extremist threats.





Beyond the memorial, Goyal’s three-day official visit from 25–27 May focused on advancing economic ties. He held discussions with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Foreign Minister Anita Anand, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald, and Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu. These meetings centred on fast-tracking negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), seen as a vital step in rejuvenating bilateral relations. The CEPA aims to expand trade, investment, and technology linkages, positioning India and Canada as strategic partners in a multipolar global economy.





Goyal also engaged with Canadian industry leaders to explore investment opportunities. Talks emphasised collaboration in financial services, infrastructure development, sustainable agriculture, and critical minerals processing.





He highlighted India’s growing role in global supply chains and invited Canadian institutional investors, including pension funds, to participate in India’s infrastructure and green energy projects. His engagements reflected a broader strategy to deepen economic integration while reinforcing shared democratic values.





During his visit, Goyal also attended community events, including prayers at Toronto’s BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and a diaspora reception hosted by the Consulate General of India. He praised the Indo-Canadian community for serving as a living bridge between the two nations, contributing across business, technology, academia, and innovation while upholding India’s cultural heritage abroad.





The visit combined solemn remembrance with forward-looking diplomacy, balancing the legacy of the Kanishka tragedy with efforts to strengthen economic and strategic ties. It underscored India’s dual priorities: honouring victims of terrorism while building resilient partnerships to address contemporary challenges.





ANI







