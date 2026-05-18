



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has signed a strategic teaming agreement with Swan Defence & Heavy Industries (SDHI) to jointly bid for the Indian Navy’s Landing Platform Dock (LPD) program, valued at an estimated ₹35,000–₹40,000 crore.





This partnership positions MDL aggressively in the competition to deliver four advanced amphibious warfare vessels, a critical capability for India’s maritime power projection.





Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, India’s premier defence shipyard and a Navratna company under the Ministry of Defence, has formally entered into a strategic partnership with Swan Defence & Heavy Industries Limited.





This collaboration is aimed at jointly bidding for and executing the Indian Navy’s ambitious Landing Platform Dock program, which has recently received Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approval.





The program is estimated to be worth between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000 crore, making it one of the largest naval procurement initiatives in recent years.





The teaming agreement between MDL and Swan Defence was signed in Mumbai in late 2025, coinciding with India Maritime Week. It represents a significant step in combining the strengths of a leading public sector enterprise with those of a major private shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company.





MDL brings decades of expertise in warship design, project management, and system integration, while Swan Defence contributes modern infrastructure, fabrication capacity, and advanced technology integration capabilities.





This partnership embodies the Government of India’s vision of Public–Private Partnership (PPP) in defence manufacturing, leveraging the efficiency and cost competitiveness of the private sector alongside the credibility and quality standards of the public sector.





The Indian Navy’s LPD program envisages the construction of four large amphibious warfare vessels, each displacing between 25,000 and 30,000 tonnes. These ships will be capable of transporting troops, tanks, armoured vehicles, and landing craft, while also operating helicopters and potentially unmanned aerial vehicles from extended flight decks.





Their roles will include amphibious assault operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, and evacuation operations during crises.





The vessels will also provide command and control facilities, logistical support, and enhanced maritime operational reach across the Indian Ocean region.





MDL’s partnership with Swan Defence strengthens its technical and financial capability to meet the Navy’s demanding requirements for multi-role amphibious ships.





Swan Defence, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited, has restructured itself as a major player in shipbuilding and heavy fabrication. Its Director, Vivek Merchant, emphasised that the collaboration with MDL aims to deliver technologically advanced, globally competitive platforms that will reinforce India’s blue-water capabilities.





He further noted that the agreement reflects a strong commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and to positioning India as a global hub for shipbuilding.





The Defence Acquisition Council’s approval of the LPD program marks a decisive step forward after years of deliberation and evaluation.





MDL, along with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has been among the shortlisted shipyards for this project. By partnering with Swan Defence, MDL has significantly enhanced its competitive edge, combining design expertise, integration skills, and modern fabrication infrastructure.





The partnership is expected to reduce build periods, improve quality, and achieve cost efficiency in the construction of these complex platforms.





The new LPDs will be a transformative addition to the Indian Navy’s fleet, enabling rapid deployment of personnel and equipment, supporting amphibious missions, and enhancing India’s maritime security architecture.





Their induction later this decade will mark a major milestone in India’s naval modernisation drive, reinforcing the country’s ability to project power and respond effectively to regional contingencies.





Agencies







