



NASA has unveiled one of its most ambitious space initiatives to date, a plan to establish a permanent base on the Moon. The project will begin with robotic landers, lunar buggies, and hopping drones before eventually sending humans to inhabit the site.





The vision is for a sprawling lunar base covering hundreds of square miles in the scientifically rich south polar region. According to NASA, this effort will secure American leadership in space, unlock new scientific discoveries, and provide the technologies and operational experience required for future human missions to Mars.





Administrator Jared Isaacman described the base as humanity’s first outpost on another celestial world, emphasising that each mission, whether crewed or uncrewed, will serve as a learning opportunity to master survival and operations in one of the most demanding environments imaginable.





The south polar region of the Moon has been chosen for its scientific importance, lying near some of the oldest terrain, including the South Pole-Aitken Basin, the largest and oldest known impact basin in the solar system.





Samples from this area could provide insights into the early history of the Moon, the Earth-Moon system, and the broader evolution of the solar system. To begin the program, three uncrewed missions named Moon Base I, II, and III are scheduled for launch later this year. These will lay the groundwork for the infrastructure required to sustain human presence.





NASA has also announced new partnerships to support sustained lunar exploration. Contracts have been awarded to companies such as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, Intuitive Machines, and Astrobotic to build the necessary machines. Astrolab and Lunar Outpost have been selected to develop the first phase of Lunar Terrain Vehicles, with Blue Origin tasked to deliver them to the lunar surface.





Firefly Aerospace has been chosen to build spacecraft that will transport NASA’s MoonFall drones. The awards include $219 million for Astrolab and $220 million for Lunar Outpost. The opening mission, Moon Base I, will launch aboard Blue Origin’s Blue Moon Mark-1 cargo lander, known as Endurance. Moon Base II will follow aboard Astrobotic’s Griffin lander, with Moon Base III also targeted for launch this year.





This announcement comes after NASA’s successful Artemis II mission in April, which sent four astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — on a nearly 10-day loop around the Moon. The Artemis-III mission is scheduled for 2027 and will mark the next major milestone in America’s return to the lunar surface.





Meanwhile, India is preparing for its first crewed spaceflight mission in 2027 under the Gaganyaan programme, with crewed lunar missions planned by 2028. India’s long-term roadmap includes building a national space station by 2035 and placing an astronaut on the lunar surface by 2040. India has also signed the US-led Artemis Accords, which set principles for cooperation, interoperability, and data sharing in lunar exploration.





China is pursuing its own ambitious lunar programme, aiming to land humans on the Moon by 2030. Earlier this week, it launched the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft, sending a crew to the Tiangong space station.





The parallel efforts by the United States, India, and China highlight the growing global competition and collaboration in space exploration, with the Moon emerging as the next frontier for scientific discovery, technological innovation, and geopolitical influence.





ANI







