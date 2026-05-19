



Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, during his joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Oslo on 18 May 2026, urged a collective stand against the weaponisation of diplomacy, trade and technology, stressing the importance of a rules-based global order amid rising protectionism and geopolitical tensions.





The meeting marked a historic milestone as Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Norway in 43 years, with both leaders elevating ties to a Green Strategic Partnership and committing to double bilateral trade by 2030.





Prime Minister Støre emphasised that while India and Norway may not always agree on every issue, both nations are united by democratic values and respectful engagement. He underlined that cooperation delivers better results than unilateralism and isolation, particularly when addressing global challenges.





His remarks came against the backdrop of global uncertainty, where he warned of the dangers posed by those who weaponize diplomacy, trade and technology, calling for stronger collective resistance to such practices.





The Norwegian leader highlighted that discussions with Prime Minister Modi covered major international issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the volatile situation in West Asia.





He appreciated the direct contact between Indian and Norwegian diplomatic teams, noting that such engagement has helped address complex global challenges. This reflects both countries’ shared commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of conflict resolution.





Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in Oslo was marked by a special gesture, with Støre personally welcoming him at the airport, underscoring the significance of the visit. This was the fourth leg of Modi’s five-nation tour, following stops in the UAE, the Netherlands and Sweden.





His engagements in Norway include bilateral talks, participation in the third India-Nordic Summit, and meetings with King Harald V and Queen Sonja.





The visit also saw Modi being conferred with Norway’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, recognising his contribution to advancing bilateral ties.





During their talks, Modi and Støre agreed to elevate relations to a Green Strategic Partnership, focusing on sustainability, climate action, energy transition, and innovation. They reaffirmed their commitment to doubling bilateral trade by 2030, building on the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, which aims to generate USD 100 billion in investments and create one million jobs in India.





Norway’s Government Pension Fund has already invested nearly USD 28 billion in Indian markets, reflecting strong economic engagement.





The leaders also discussed cooperation in the blue economy, Arctic research, space, cyber security, and higher education. Modi invited Norway to participate in Bharat Innovates 2026 in France and proposed joint initiatives such as a Start-up Innovation Hub and Green Innovation Hackathon.





Both sides condemned terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and Norway reiterated its support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council.





This visit not only reinforced India-Norway ties but also imparted strategic depth to India’s engagement with the Nordic region. It highlighted the convergence of values and interests between the two democracies, particularly in resisting protectionism, promoting sustainable growth, and addressing global conflicts through dialogue.





ANI







