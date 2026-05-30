



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s visit to Moscow underscored India’s deepening engagement with Russia across defence, energy, and space sectors. On 28 May, he met Denis Manturov, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister, where the two sides reviewed cooperation in these critical areas.





The meeting was seen as another step in reinforcing the long-standing “special and privileged strategic partnership” between New Delhi and Moscow.





During the visit, Doval was taken to the National Space Centre, named after Valentina Tereshkova, the world’s first woman cosmonaut. He toured exhibits showcasing advanced Russian space technology, including the world’s most powerful four-chamber liquid rocket engine and the base module of the planned Russian Orbital Station.





He also visited the Roscosmos Joint Industry Information Centre, which monitors and analyses large volumes of data related to the rocket and space industry and will house the management of the future orbital station.





In a unique highlight, Doval interacted live with Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station. He posed questions about their experiences in orbit, including how space affects the human brain, the physical demands of spacewalks, and their first impressions of weightlessness.





The cosmonauts responded with insights into the challenges of working in space, particularly the difficulty of fine movements in bulky suits, and how perception changes in weightlessness. Doval was also shown Yuri Gagarin’s legendary black Volga car, a historic artefact from the early days of human spaceflight.





The Moscow trip was not limited to space cooperation. Doval also held bilateral meetings with Myanmar’s National Security Adviser Tin Aung San, reviewing cooperation in defence, security, and connectivity. This engagement carried forward India’s Neighbourhood First policy, with Myanmar’s NSA expected to visit India in July for the BIMSTEC NSAs’ meeting.





These discussions highlighted India’s multi-alignment approach, balancing strong ties with Russia while expanding partnerships with other regional players.





On the sidelines of the International Security Forum, hosted by Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Doval reiterated India’s uncompromising stance against terrorism.





He declared that there can be no double standards in the fight against terrorism, urging responsible nations to make clear choices between supporting sponsors of terrorism or countering them with decisive action.





He emphasised the importance of ensuring safe and uninterrupted trade through international waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, reflecting India’s consistent position on maritime security.





Doval also met Sergei Shoigu separately, where they reviewed ongoing cooperation in defence, security, energy, and economic ties. Both sides exchanged views on the upcoming BRICS NSA meeting scheduled to take place in New Delhi, signalling continued coordination on multilateral platforms.





His engagements in Moscow highlighted India’s active role in shaping global security dialogues while simultaneously advancing cooperation in high-technology sectors like space.





Ajit Doval’s Moscow visit thus combined strategic defence discussions with symbolic and practical steps in space collaboration, reinforcing India-Russia ties at a time of shifting global alignments.





It showcased India’s determination to diversify its partnerships, strengthen its technological base, and assert its position in the evolving multipolar world.





Agencies







