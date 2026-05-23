



The 2025 India‑Pakistan air conflict saw the Pakistan Air Force deploy large numbers of Chinese‑made PL‑15E long‑range air‑to‑air missiles. These weapons, fired primarily from J‑10 fighter jets, were intended to provide Pakistan with a decisive standoff capability.





However, many of the missiles reportedly failed to hit their intended targets, raising questions about their combat reliability and the operational doctrine behind their employment.





It is common knowledge that, Indian electronic warfare capabilities and evasive manoeuvres diminished the effectiveness of PL-15 missile attacks sourced from China, and that the conflict exposed tactical and operational limitations in the combat employment of the PL-15E system.





Several missile fragments were recovered inside Indian territory, giving analysts a rare opportunity to study the weapon’s design, technology and vulnerabilities. The recovered debris allowed Indian teams to assess the missile’s electronic systems, propulsion characteristics and seeker performance.





This exploitation was particularly valuable because the PL‑15E is a relatively new export‑grade missile derived from China’s advanced PL‑15, and its battlefield use offered direct insight into its strengths and weaknesses.





Pakistan’s reliance on long‑range missile launches from J‑10 fighters, rather than engaging in close‑range air combat manoeuvres, highlighted a doctrinal preference for beyond‑visual‑range engagements.





This approach was intended to offset India’s numerical and technological advantages in certain sectors. Yet the effectiveness of these tactics was undermined by Indian countermeasures. Electronic warfare systems disrupted missile guidance and data links, while evasive manoeuvres by Indian pilots further reduced the probability of successful strikes.





The conflict underscored the limitations of the PL‑15E system when confronted with advanced defensive measures. While the missile boasts a dual‑pulse solid‑propellant motor and a reported range of up to 145 kilometres (claimed by China but never proven yet), its combat performance was compromised by India’s layered air defence and electronic warfare capabilities.





The missile’s theoretical speed, sometimes cited as exceeding Mach 5, did not translate into assured lethality under contested conditions.





Operationally, the heavy expenditure of PL‑15E missiles without corresponding results exposed a tactical imbalance. Pakistan’s emphasis on missile‑centric engagements revealed vulnerabilities in its air combat doctrine, particularly when adversaries are equipped with robust electronic countermeasures.





The episode also demonstrated that reliance on imported systems without full integration into a comprehensive combat strategy can lead to diminished battlefield effectiveness.





For India, the conflict provided both a defensive success and an intelligence windfall. The recovered fragments and failed missile attempts allowed Indian analysts to refine their threat libraries and enhance counter‑tactics against future engagements.





The lessons learned are likely to inform both sides’ future procurement and doctrinal adjustments, with India reinforcing its electronic warfare edge and Pakistan reassessing the operational employment of its Chinese‑supplied arsenal.





The 2025 confrontation thus became a case study in the limitations of advanced missile systems when deployed without adequate tactical flexibility. It highlighted the enduring importance of electronic warfare, pilot skill, and adaptive combat doctrine in modern aerial conflicts, beyond the raw specifications of any single weapon system.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







