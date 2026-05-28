



Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, amplified Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s remarks on India’s importance as a strategic partner for Australia. Sharing a snippet of Albanese’s speech on X, Green noted how the Prime Minister’s conviction and passion for India makes his role as High Commissioner more meaningful.





He added that Australia looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscoring the anticipation surrounding the visit.





In his speech, Albanese emphasised India’s status as one of the fastest-growing economies, describing it as an extraordinary opportunity for the region. He highlighted Australia’s dual identity as both a Pacific and Indian Ocean nation, stressing the enhanced trading relationship through the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.





He also pointed to the strong cultural and educational ties, as well as the shared love of cricket, which further bind the two nations.





Reflecting on his visits to India, Albanese spoke warmly of the hospitality and connection he experienced. He expressed his eagerness to host Prime Minister Modi once again, calling it a privilege he looks forward to repeating.





He noted that Modi’s upcoming visit would be made even more special by the presence of the vibrant Indian Australian community, which now numbers over a million and represents the fastest-growing migrant group in the country. Albanese praised the community’s contribution to strengthening the Australian economy and enriching society.





Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in New Delhi. Their discussions centred on the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, covering defence, trade, technology, and supply chain resilience.





PM Modi reaffirmed that both nations will continue to work towards a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, highlighting the shared vision for regional stability.





Wong’s visit to India included participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the 17th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. During the dialogue, Wong reiterated Australia’s commitment to being a reliable partner for India.





The talks reviewed progress across multiple sectors, including renewable and nuclear energy, defence and maritime security cooperation, science and technology, cyber issues, critical minerals, space, and sports. The leaders also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and other global and multilateral issues.





EAM Jaishankar later remarked that the dialogue demonstrated the strength and breadth of India-Australia ties.





The series of engagements this week, from Albanese’s remarks to Wong’s visit, reflect the deepening partnership between the two nations, anchored in strategic trust, economic cooperation, and shared democratic values.





ANI







