

Pune-based N3XLabs is developing WRATH, a next-generation loitering munition designed as a modular strike UAV capable of multiple battlefield roles, including precision strike, electronic warfare, reconnaissance, and swarm operations.





It represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous drone ecosystem, aligning with the Indian Army’s newly unveiled roadmap for unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions.





The WRATH system is being developed as a high-power, modular UAV platform that can adapt to diverse operational requirements without the need for redesign. It features a 275cc propulsion system, with a jet-powered variant currently under development.





This propulsion capability allows WRATH to achieve low-altitude, high-speed penetration, making it suitable for deep strike missions in contested environments. Its modular payload architecture enables it to carry out ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance), Electronic Warfare (EW), precision strike missions, and even act as a decoy for air defence saturation. Such versatility ensures that WRATH is not limited to a single role but can be deployed flexibly across different mission profiles.





One of the standout features of WRATH is its compatibility with swarm and distributed systems, allowing multiple units to operate in coordination for overwhelming enemy defences. It is also air-launch capable, which means it can be deployed from aircraft, extending its operational range and tactical utility. Unlike traditional drones, WRATH is not intended to replace existing systems but to enhance and coordinate them, acting as a force multiplier in modern combat scenarios.





The development of WRATH comes at a time when the Indian Army has unveiled its Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions. This roadmap, released in April 2026, outlines 30 distinct types of UAVs and loitering munitions across five categories: surveillance, strike, logistics, air defence, and specialised roles.





By providing long-term visibility of its operational requirements, the Army aims to foster a resilient and self-reliant drone ecosystem within India. WRATH fits squarely into this vision, offering a platform that can meet multiple categories of requirements simultaneously.





The roadmap also emphasises the importance of private sector innovation, encouraging start-ups and defence technology firms like N3XLabs to align their efforts with the Army’s evolving needs.





WRATH’s modular design and indigenous development reflect this push towards self-reliance under the Make in India initiative, ensuring that India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while building advanced capabilities domestically.





WRATH’s design philosophy highlights the growing importance of flexibility and adaptability in modern warfare. As conflicts worldwide demonstrate the decisive role of unmanned systems in compressing decision-making timelines and extending operational reach, platforms like WRATH are expected to play a critical role in India’s future combat doctrine.





Its ability to switch roles seamlessly—from reconnaissance to strike to electronic warfare—makes it a valuable asset for the Army’s evolving operational landscape.





In addition to its technical features, WRATH is being positioned as part of India’s broader effort to integrate swarm technologies into its arsenal.





Swarming drones have proven effective in overwhelming enemy air defences, and WRATH’s compatibility with distributed systems ensures it can be deployed in such scenarios.





This capability is particularly relevant given India’s focus on countering technologically advanced adversaries along its borders.





By combining speed, stealth, modularity, and swarm compatibility, WRATH represents a new generation of loitering munitions that could redefine India’s battlefield strategies. It is a testament to the growing role of private defence start-ups in shaping the future of Indian military technology, and its successful development will mark another milestone in India’s journey towards indigenous defence modernisation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







