



Three people were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, with two teenage suspects also confirmed dead.





The incident, described by authorities as a hate crime, took place at the largest mosque in San Diego County, which also houses the Al Rashid School offering courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran for children as young as five.





San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl stated that among the victims was a mosque security guard, underscoring the gravity of the attack on a place of worship and learning.





Aerial television footage captured the distressing aftermath, showing more than a dozen children being escorted hand-in-hand out of the mosque’s parking lot, surrounded by a heavy police presence. The mosque itself, a white structure located in a neighbourhood of homes, apartments and strip malls with Middle Eastern restaurants and markets, became the focal point of a large-scale emergency response. Wahl confirmed that the case is being investigated as a hate crime but refrained from providing further details at this stage.





Imam Taha Hassane, standing alongside the police chief during the press briefing, emphasised that the centre has long been dedicated to interfaith relations and community building.





He revealed that earlier on the same day, a group of non-Muslims had been touring the mosque to learn about Islam, highlighting the centre’s role in fostering understanding and dialogue.





The Islamic Centre’s mission, as outlined on its website, is not only to serve the Muslim community but also to work with the wider society to aid the less fortunate, promote education, and contribute positively to the nation. It hosts five daily prayers and collaborates with organisations and individuals of all faiths on social causes.





California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed he was being briefed on the situation. In a statement posted on the social platform X, his office expressed gratitude to first responders and urged the public to follow guidance from local authorities.





The attack has sent shockwaves through San Diego’s diverse community, raising urgent questions about the persistence of hate crimes in the United States and the vulnerability of religious institutions despite their efforts to promote inclusivity and social harmony.





The tragedy at the Islamic Centre of San Diego adds to a troubling pattern of violence targeting places of worship across the country. In recent years, mosques, synagogues, churches and temples have all faced attacks, often motivated by extremist ideologies or deep-seated prejudice.





The incident underscores the need for heightened security measures, stronger community solidarity, and renewed efforts to combat hate-driven violence. It also highlights the resilience of faith communities that continue to open their doors to dialogue and cooperation despite facing threats to their safety.





AP







