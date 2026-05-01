



US President Donald Trump was briefed on Thursday by CENTCOM regarding new plans for strikes on Iran, according to Axios.





The session, led by CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper and the Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs, lasted approximately forty‑five minutes. The proposals outlined by military officials suggest a shift towards decisive action amid the fragile ceasefire.





Axios reported on Wednesday that the potential operations reflect Washington’s readiness to deliver a final blow to Tehran. The plans include a “short and powerful” wave of strikes targeting infrastructure in Iran, designed to break the stalemate.





Another option involves seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz to reopen it for commercial shipping. A further element of the strategy is a special forces mission aimed at securing Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.





In an interview with Axios, Trump emphasised that the blockade remains his preferred instrument of pressure. He argued that the restrictions are proving more effective than bombing, describing Iran as “choking like a stuffed pig.”





He reiterated his position that Tehran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. Trump rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade before nuclear talks, insisting instead that Iran address American concerns prior to any easing of restrictions.





The report noted that while Trump currently views the blockade as his primary leverage, military action remains under consideration should Iran refuse negotiations. Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War have concluded that Tehran is unlikely to soften its stance further.





The think tank highlighted that the hardline position of IRGC commander Major General Ahmad Vahidi now dominates policymaking circles in Iran, reinforcing the likelihood of continued resistance to US demands.





ANI







