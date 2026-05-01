



During an interaction with Smita Prakash of ANI at the National Security Summit, Defence Research and Development Organisation Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat revealed that the Agni-6 missile programme has reached readiness but is awaiting final approval from the Centre.





He described this as a potential landmark in India’s long-range strategic missile capabilities, signalling a significant step forward in the nation’s deterrence posture.





Kamat explained that the Agni-6 represents the next generation of India’s strategic arsenal, designed to extend reach and enhance survivability. While earlier iterations of the Agni series have already established India’s credibility in long-range missile technology, the Agni-6 is expected to push the envelope further, offering greater range and payload flexibility.





He noted that the missile is technically complete and ready for induction, but the final decision rests with the government. Approval from the Centre would mark a decisive moment in India’s strategic trajectory, strengthening its ability to project power and maintain credible deterrence in a rapidly evolving security environment.





The disclosure underscores DRDO’s progress in advancing indigenous missile systems, reflecting years of sustained research and development. It also highlights the delicate balance between technological readiness and political authorisation in strategic weapons programs.





Kamat’s remarks at the summit have drawn attention to the broader context of India’s defence modernisation, where long-range missile capabilities are seen as critical to ensuring national security against both regional and global challenges.





The Agni-6, once cleared, would represent a major boost to India’s strategic arsenal, reinforcing its position as a responsible nuclear power with credible deterrence capabilities.





ANI







