



US President Donald Trump has once again underscored his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time through a public message on Truth Social.





In a gesture that highlighted the growing warmth between Washington and New Delhi, Trump reposted a dispatch from US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, which contained glowing praise for the Indian leader.





The repost was accompanied by a video clip from the grand celebrations of America’s 250th independence anniversary held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.





The sequence began on Sunday when Ambassador Gor shared details of a personal communication from Trump.





Gor revealed that the President had called him directly, conveying a clear message of affection and respect for Modi. “I love Prime Minister Modi. We’ve never been closer to India. I’m a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi,” Trump had said, according to Gor’s post on X.





This sentiment was further amplified during the commemorative event when Gor facilitated a live telephonic address from Trump, placing his phone against a microphone so that dignitaries could hear the President’s words directly.





In his address, Trump warmly greeted the audience and reiterated his personal bond with Modi. “I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister. Modi is great, he is my friend, and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody,” he declared.





He repeated his admiration by saying, “I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi.” The President assured those present of America’s steadfast support, stressing that India could rely on his administration completely. “We’ve never been closer to India and India can count on me 100 per cent and our country. If they ever need help, they know where to call — they call right here,” Trump said.





The high-profile event at Bharat Mandapam was attended by senior diplomats, including India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, alongside Ambassador Gor.





Trump took the opportunity to laud Rubio, describing him as the “greatest secretary of state in the history of the US.” His remarks added a personal touch to the occasion, reinforcing the sense of camaraderie between the two nations’ leadership.





Secretary Rubio, who had just arrived in India for an official visit, also addressed the gathering. He echoed Trump’s sentiments by emphasising India’s role as a vital and indispensable partner for the United States. His presence at the event further cemented the strategic alignment between the two democracies, underscoring the importance of the bilateral relationship at a time of significant global challenges.





The episode illustrates the blend of personal rapport and strategic convergence that currently defines US-India ties. Trump’s repeated declarations of friendship and admiration for Modi, coupled with Rubio’s diplomatic engagement, signal a strong commitment to advancing the partnership.





The symbolism of the event, held during America’s milestone independence celebration, added further weight to the message of unity and shared values between the two nations.





ANI







