



Chennai based defence and aerospace firm Hild Defence and Aerospace has secured significant contracts from the Indian Army for its domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicles. The orders include the Atlas mortar-dropped quadcopter UAV and the Talon first-person view Kamikaze UAV, both of which were showcased during Def-Tech 2026 in Bangalore, reported Janes.





A company representative confirmed the acquisitions on 22 May, highlighting the growing role of indigenous UAVs in India’s defence modernisation.





Hild delivered five contracted Atlas UAVs to an army unit deployed in northern India in late 2025. The Atlas programme began development in early 2025 and has been designed to carry between two and four mortar bombs, with a combined payload of 20 kilograms.





The quadcopter is optimised for high-altitude operations, with a ceiling of 1,000 feet above ground level. It has a cruising speed of 12 metres per second, an endurance of 55 minutes, and a line-of-sight range of up to 25 kilometres. The company has also participated in additional tenders for tactical UAVs, indicating wider interest from the armed forces.





The Atlas system represents a notable step in integrating UAVs into indirect fire support roles, enabling precision delivery of mortar munitions in difficult terrain. Its ability to operate at altitude and deliver payloads with accuracy enhances the Indian Army’s tactical flexibility, particularly in contested northern sectors where terrain and logistics pose challenges.





In addition to Atlas, Hild has won a second contract to supply approximately 30 Talon FPV kamikaze drones. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in June 2026. The acquisition originated from an army unit subordinate to a command-level formation, reflecting the growing demand for FPV strike drones at multiple levels of the force structure.





The Talon FPV has an operational range of 10 to 20 kilometres depending on configuration and can carry a munitions payload of up to three kilograms. Designed for precision strikes, the Talon adds a low-cost, agile option for frontline units to engage targets in both open and urban battlefields.





The induction of Atlas and Talon UAVs underscores the Indian Army’s emphasis on expanding its unmanned strike capabilities. These systems complement ongoing procurements of loitering munitions and swarm drones, aligning with the broader restructuring of combat units to integrate UAVs at battalion and brigade levels.





The contracts also highlight the success of domestic firms like Hild Defence and Aerospace in meeting urgent operational requirements under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers and accelerating indigenous innovation.





Together, Atlas and Talon represent a dual capability: Atlas for sustained indirect fire support with mortar payloads, and Talon for rapid precision strikes in close combat scenarios. Their deployment will strengthen the Army’s ability to conduct both conventional and asymmetric operations, particularly in high-altitude and contested environments where UAVs provide critical tactical advantages.





Janes







