



The summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on 14 May 2026 was marked by sharply divergent narratives from Washington and Beijing.





Both sides brought senior officials responsible for foreign affairs, defence and economic policy, with China represented by thirteen officials and the US by eleven. Xi repeated familiar language about cooperation benefiting both countries and conflict harming both, while Trump declared that ties were “going to be better than ever before.”





Yet behind the ceremonial statements, the meeting revealed the absence of major agreements, persistent strategic distrust and Beijing’s reluctance to elevate Trump’s visit politically or symbolically.





Chinese state media placed Taiwan at the centre of the summit. Xinhua reported that Xi described Taiwan as “the most important issue” in US–China relations, warning that mishandling it could lead to confrontation or conflict.





He reiterated Beijing’s position that “Taiwan independence” is incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The White House account, however, did not foreground Taiwan, instead highlighting discussions on Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, global energy security and economic cooperation.





The contrasting readouts reflected parallel messaging strategies: Beijing emphasising sovereignty and red lines, Washington attempting to frame the summit around broader geopolitical cooperation and stability in West Asia.





Taiwan’s prominence in Beijing’s narrative coincided with developments in Washington. Just a day before the summit, a bipartisan group in the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution reaffirming longstanding American commitments to Taiwan. The measure underscored the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Communiques and the Six Assurances as the foundation of US policy, rejecting any notion that they could be treated as bargaining tools.





The Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 has shaped unofficial US–Taiwan ties while supporting Taiwan’s democratic and economic development. The Six Assurances of 1982 reiterated that Washington would not set a date for ending arms sales, would not consult Beijing in advance, would not mediate between Taiwan and the Chinese Communist Party, would not revise the Act, would not take a position on sovereignty and would not pressure Taiwan into negotiations.





The Three Joint Communiques of 1972, 1979 and 1982 continue to define the framework of the US “One China” policy. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs later stated that China remains “the sole risk to regional peace and stability” and pledged continued cooperation with the US and other partners. Despite the rhetoric, the summit produced no breakthrough on Taiwan, with Xi reiterating familiar positions and Washington offering no concessions.





On trade, Chinese state media attempted to portray the summit as economically constructive, but tangible results were limited. Xi told Trump that recent economic discussions had produced “generally balanced and positive results,” referencing separate talks between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in South Korea earlier in the week. China’s Ministry of Commerce said Beijing was willing to expand cooperation while narrowing differences.





Yet outcomes fell short of expectations. One concrete development involved licensing US slaughterhouses for beef exports to China, but this quickly appeared uncertain amid reports of reversals and pressure from Chinese agricultural interests. Anticipated agreements involving Chinese purchases of Boeing aircraft also failed to materialise.





Reports had suggested China could commit to buying 200 Boeing jets, but no confirmation emerged, disappointing investors. There was likewise no visible progress on geopolitical disputes involving Iran, Taiwan or Japan. Trump claimed Xi had “strongly” promised not to supply Iran with weapons, but no formal agreement was reached.





The White House highlighted discussions on the Strait of Hormuz and global energy security, but Chinese readouts barely mentioned them. Ultimately, the summit produced neither a significant trade breakthrough nor a strategic reset.





Beijing’s treatment of Trump’s visit was notably subdued. Unlike previous visits by American presidents, Chinese state media coverage remained restrained and at times indifferent. On the day Trump arrived, China Daily’s front page featured Xi with Tajikistan’s president, relegating Trump’s arrival to secondary coverage.





People’s Daily placed commentary on Trump’s visit on Page 3. CCTV’s flagship news program devoted only 12 seconds to announcing Trump’s arrival, followed by a six‑minute segment on Yangtze River Delta development. Even on the day of the summit, coverage of the Trump‑Xi meeting lasted just two and a half minutes and appeared 13th in the program line-up.





This contrasted sharply with earlier visits by Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump’s own 2017 trip, all of which received extensive promotion. Beijing’s caution reflected uncertainty over Trump’s unpredictability, with officials wary of sudden controversies turning favourable coverage into liabilities.





Social media activity was heavily restricted, with public discussion limited to sardonic commentary about US difficulties in Iran and occasional praise for Trump’s deferential posture toward Xi. One of the few figures to generate excitement was Jensen Huang, the Taiwanese American technology executive accompanying Trump’s delegation.





Xi largely repeated long‑standing positions rather than offering new initiatives. He reiterated Beijing’s red lines on Taiwan, democracy, human rights and China’s political system, returning to themes of stability over confrontation, rejection of great‑power conflict and warnings against the “Thucydides Trap.”





No major joint initiatives or strategic frameworks emerged. Much of the political theatre appeared centred on Trump seeking validation from Xi. In media appearances, Trump praised Xi in unusually personal terms, even remarking to Fox News that Hollywood could not find someone like him to play China’s leader.





The contrast with earlier US presidential visits was striking. Previous leaders arrived representing a globally dominant United States managing relations with China. This time, Beijing projected confidence while Washington appeared focused on optics and personal diplomacy.





By the end of the visit, the summit had produced divergent narratives, modest trade gestures and extensive symbolism, but little evidence of strategic progress.





Agencies







