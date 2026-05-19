



The United States Department of State has approved possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to provide long-term sustainment and related support services for India’s AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzer artillery systems, with the approvals processed under the FMS channel and described as possible sales by the State Department, reported PTI.





The proposed sustainment package for the AH-64E Apache helicopters carries an estimated value reported by the State Department at $198.2 billion, and the sustainment support for the M777A2 howitzers is estimated at USD 230 million.





The Department of State stated that the principal contractors for the Apache support services will be Boeing and Lockheed Martin, while BAE Systems, based in Cumbria, UK, will be the principal contractor for the M777A2 sustainment support.





India’s formal request, according to the State Department, seeks AH-64E sustainment support services that include US Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related elements of logistics and programme support.





For the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, India requested long-term sustainment support comprising ancillary items, spares, repair-and-return arrangements, training, technical assistance, field service representatives, depot capability and other related elements of logistics and programme support; the State Department characterised these as non-major defence equipment items included in the howitzer package.





The State Department indicated that these proposed sales serve US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening the strategic relationship between the United States and India. It framed the assistance as bolstering the security of a major defence partner that contributes to political stability, peace and economic progress across the Indo-Pacific and South Asian theatres.





The proposed sales are intended to improve India’s ability to meet current and emerging threats, to strengthen homeland defence, and to deter regional threats, while the Department asserted that India would have no difficulty absorbing the articles and services into its armed forces.





Officials also stated that the proposed sales would not alter the basic military balance in the region and that there would be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of the possible transactions.





Additional contextual background (knowledge through 1 January 2025 and reasonable inference): The AH-64E is the latest production variant of the Apache family, equipped with improved engines, avionics, communications and networked mission systems that enhance situational awareness and weapons delivery.





Sustaining such fleet elements typically requires long-term contractor logistics support, spares provisioning, engine and component repairs, mission-system software support and periodic upgrades; the involvement of Boeing and Lockheed Martin in sustainment roles is consistent with their roles as principal industrial partners for various Apache subsystems and integration work.





The M777A2 lightweight 155 mm howitzer is a towed artillery piece widely used for expeditionary and mountainous operations; its sustainment often emphasises corrosion control, barrel life management, replacement spares for towing and firing systems, and specialist depot maintenance for the weapon’s titanium and precision components. BAE Systems UK, as the original equipment manufacturer for the M777 family, commonly serves as prime contractor for long-term sustainment contracts worldwide.





Operationally, formalised sustainment arrangements through FMS enable more predictable logistics supply chains, access to vendor-authorised spares and depot-level repair, and structured training for operators and maintenance crews.





For India, which fields both assets within the Indian Army and Indian Air Force contexts, such arrangements can improve sortie-generation rates for the Apache fleet and artillery readiness for the M777 units, particularly in high-altitude and expeditionary deployments where the M777 has already proven valuable.





The approval underscores continuing deepening of US-India defence ties and complements prior sales of platforms and munitions under FMS and direct commercial sales. Improved sustainment reduces India’s reliance on ad-hoc or third-party maintenance solutions, helping to ensure platform availability during contingencies and deterrent posturing.





The State Department’s assessment that the sale will not change the basic military balance reflects a common FMS formulation intended to reassure regional partners; however, sustained high availability of Apaches and M777s can nonetheless marginally enhance India’s conventional strike and close air support capabilities, particularly in the northern and eastern theatres and along expeditionary lines of operation.





The State Department’s approvals for long-term sustainment of AH-64E Apaches and M777A2 howitzers to India represent a consolidation of prior hardware transfers through an emphasis on lifecycle support.





If implemented, these programs should materially raise platform availability and operational readiness for the relevant Indian forces, while reinforcing US-India defence-industrial linkages.





The unusually large notional value reported for the Apache package invites verification, but regardless of precise dollar figures, the approvals indicate an ongoing deepening of security cooperation intended to strengthen deterrence and operational resilience in the Indo-Pacific and South Asian regions.





PTI







