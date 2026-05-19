



The United States has reportedly agreed to a temporary waiver on sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports during ongoing negotiations with Tehran, according to Iranian state media. Tasnim News Agency, citing a source close to the Iranian delegation, stated that Washington has accepted provisions in a revised draft text that allow for the suspension of oil-related sanctions during the negotiation period.





This marks a departure from earlier drafts, which had not included such provisions, and now permits a temporary easing of restrictions while discussions continue.





The development follows Tehran’s most recent diplomatic initiative, a 14‑point resolution draft conveyed via Islamabad, aimed at defusing tensions and establishing a roadmap for dialogue. Iranian sources emphasised that the measure taken by Washington is described as a “suspension” of sanctions, meaning a temporary lifting rather than a permanent removal.





Iran has consistently maintained that any final agreement must include the complete lifting of all sanctions imposed by the United States as part of its commitments in a broader settlement.





The state‑affiliated media highlighted that the primary objective of Iran’s diplomatic strategy is to end the war and build trust among stakeholders. The draft resolution underscores Tehran’s reliance on Islamabad’s mediation role in facilitating communication with Washington. This comes amid heightened regional tensions and repeated calls from Iran for sanctions relief as a prerequisite for durable peace.





Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defended the decision to pursue negotiations with the United States. Speaking at a public relations gathering of executive agencies titled “Iranian Narrators”, Pezeshkian stressed that dialogue conducted “with dignity” is necessary, while affirming that Iran will continue to defend its national rights.





He rejected the notion that refusing to negotiate was a logical course of action, remarking that the alternative would be to “fight until the bitter end”, which he deemed irrational. He insisted that Iran is capable of defending its interests while engaging in diplomacy, noting that the nation’s rights can be safeguarded with the backing of the people. He further emphasised the importance of logical discourse and receiving logical responses in the negotiation process.





The temporary waiver on sanctions represents a significant tactical shift by Washington, potentially opening space for progress in the talks.





However, the Iranian position remains firm that only a complete lifting of sanctions will constitute a satisfactory outcome.





The negotiations, facilitated through Pakistan, continue to be framed as a critical effort to reduce hostilities and establish trust, with both sides testing the viability of incremental concessions as part of a broader diplomatic settlement.





ANI







