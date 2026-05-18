



Bangalore-based Tonbo Imaging has successfully delivered advanced thermal clip-on sights to the Indian Army, reinforcing its reputation for completing crucial defence contracts ahead of schedule.





These deliveries are directly aligned with the Army’s modernisation drive and the emphasis on local procurement, ensuring that front-line infantry units are equipped with cutting-edge indigenous technology.





The rapid integration of Tonbo’s hardware marks a significant step forward for domestic defence manufacturing, showcasing the ability of Indian firms to meet stringent operational requirements with speed and precision.





One of the key milestones in this trajectory has been the supply of sights for the Army’s SIG Sauer-716 assault rifles. Tonbo Imaging emerged as the L-1 lowest bidder, quoting approximately ₹37.28 crore to deliver 1,775 Thermal Imaging sights.





This contract not only underscores the company’s competitive edge in pricing but also highlights its technical capability to provide reliable, high-performance systems for one of the Army’s most widely deployed assault platforms. The integration of these sights enhances the rifles’ effectiveness in low-visibility conditions, giving soldiers a decisive advantage in diverse operational environments.





Another notable achievement has been the successful advanced firing trials of Tonbo’s Fury fire control sight, designed for 84mm Rocket Launchers such as the Carl Gustaf. Conducted in collaboration with the Army, these trials validated the system’s ability to improve accuracy and lethality in anti-armour and bunker-busting roles.





The Fury sight represents a leap in fire control technology, combining precision targeting with rugged design tailored for battlefield conditions. Its adoption would significantly boost the Army’s capability to deliver accurate firepower in high-intensity engagements.





Tonbo Imaging’s proprietary systems are distinguished by their integrated, highly sensitive thermal imaging technology. These systems are capable of penetrating camouflage, fog, and darkness, thereby enhancing detection and targeting capabilities in complex scenarios.





Many of the devices are compact and Android-powered, offering intuitive interfaces and advanced connectivity. A particularly innovative feature is their ability to sync wirelessly with helmet-mounted displays, enabling soldiers to engage targets from behind cover. This not only improves survivability but also reflects the growing emphasis on networked warfare and soldier-centric systems.





The company’s rapid progress in delivering these technologies is emblematic of India’s broader push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





By consistently meeting and often exceeding delivery schedules, Tonbo Imaging demonstrates the maturity of India’s private defence sector and its ability to compete with global suppliers. The integration of such advanced systems into the Army’s inventory strengthens operational readiness and reduces dependence on imports, thereby contributing to strategic autonomy.





Beyond immediate tactical benefits, Tonbo’s innovations carry wider implications for the future of warfare. The ability to cut through battlefield obscurants and provide real-time imaging enhances situational awareness, which is increasingly recognised as a decisive factor in modern conflicts.





The wireless integration with helmet-mounted displays represents a step towards augmented reality-enabled combat, where soldiers can access layered information streams without compromising mobility. Such advancements position India at the forefront of adopting next-generation soldier systems, aligning with global trends in digitised and networked combat.





Tonbo Imaging’s consistent delivery of advanced electro-optical systems also strengthens deterrence by signalling to adversaries that Indian forces are equipped with superior night-fighting and targeting capabilities.





The success of these indigenous projects builds confidence in expanding domestic production of optics, sensors, and integrated battlefield technologies, thereby reducing procurement timelines and costs. It also opens avenues for export, allowing India to project its defence manufacturing capabilities on the global stage.





Agencies







