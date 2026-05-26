



The United States military has announced that it carried out what it described as "self-defence" strikes in southern Iran, targeting missile launch sites and mine-laying boats.





According to Captain Tim Hawkins, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, the strikes were intended to protect American troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. He emphasised that the military was exercising restraint during the ongoing ceasefire, even as tensions remain high.





President Donald Trump, meanwhile, stated on social media that negotiations with Iran were "proceeding nicely," suggesting that diplomatic efforts are still active despite the military action.





The timing of the strikes has raised questions about their impact on the fragile talks, particularly as Washington insists that any eventual agreement to end the war must include broader regional commitments.





Trump has proposed that several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan, should join the Abraham Accords as part of the peace framework. These accords, brokered during his first term, were designed to normalise relations with Israel and foster cooperation across the Middle East and North Africa. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates were the first to sign in 2020, followed by Sudan, Morocco and Kazakhstan.





Trump argued that after extensive U.S. efforts to build this diplomatic architecture, it should be mandatory for these nations to sign simultaneously, though he conceded that one or two might decline.





Saudi Arabia has long maintained that any normalisation with Israel must be preceded by a clear path to Palestinian statehood, a position echoed by Pakistan, which does not recognise Israel.





Analysts have noted that this requirement could complicate Trump’s proposal, especially as domestic political pressure mounts in Washington for a tougher stance on Iran. Islamabad-based analyst Syed Mohammad Ali reiterated that Pakistan’s position on Israel remains unchanged despite Trump’s latest push.





Masood Khan, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, commented that invoking the Abraham Accords at this stage introduces a new dimension to the diplomatic process, since the issue was not previously on the agenda.





He noted that Trump faces domestic pressure to secure a favourable deal, but stressed that the diplomatic track remains active and that Pakistan continues to play a central role, supported by other regional countries.





Trump has suggested that even Iran could eventually sign onto the accords if a peace agreement is reached, though it remains unclear when or how such a deal might be finalised. Egypt and Jordan already recognise Israel and have long-standing peace treaties, while Turkey first recognised Israel in 1949.





The inclusion of these countries in the accords would mark a significant expansion of the framework, but the feasibility of such a move is uncertain given the complex regional dynamics.





The strikes in Iran, coupled with Trump’s renewed emphasis on the Abraham Accords, highlight the dual track of military pressure and diplomatic manoeuvring currently shaping U.S. policy. While the ceasefire continues to hold, the situation remains precarious, with both sides balancing military actions against the possibility of a negotiated settlement.





AP







