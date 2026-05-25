



Uttar Pradesh is preparing to host the Defence and FDI Conclave 2026 in Lucknow, a landmark event designed to position the state as India’s largest defence manufacturing hub.





The conclave will bring together global aerospace firms, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), MSMEs, and research institutions to accelerate investment, industrial expansion, and high-tech employment opportunities.





The Yogi Adityanath government has announced that the conclave will focus on setting up defence industries, attracting foreign and domestic investments, and promoting industrial growth within the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).





Although the exact date of the event has not yet been finalised, preparations are underway to ensure it becomes a defining moment in the state’s industrial strategy.





The conclave will strengthen coordination among industry leaders, DPSUs, aerospace companies, research institutions, and government agencies. It will also showcase Uttar Pradesh’s defence manufacturing capabilities, highlighting the state’s strategic location, robust expressway network, availability of industrial land, single-window clearance system, and improved law and order situation as key factors for investment.





An inaugural session will be organised in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Defence. Several panel discussions are planned, covering topics such as “Why Uttar Pradesh for Defence and Aerospace Investment?”, “UP Aerospace and Defence Unit and Employment Promotion Policy-2024”, “Ease of Doing Business in the Defence Sector”, and “Role of DPSUs and Government Institutions in Promoting the UP Defence Corridor”. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to present the state’s strategy to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading hub for defence production and aerospace.





The event will also feature B2G and B2B interactions to facilitate direct communication between industry stakeholders and the government. Key points to be highlighted include the state’s connectivity, skilled workforce, testing facilities, fiscal incentives, research and development support, streamlined approval systems, and collaboration with DPSUs and research institutions.





Senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Government of India, along with DPSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, and BEML Limited, will be invited.





Major companies including TATA Group, Adani Group, Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin are also expected to participate. Industry associations and agencies such as DRDO, NAL, and BIS will join, alongside MSMEs like MKU Limited, PTC Industries, ideaForge, and Skyroot Aerospace.





Expected outcomes from the conclave include the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for potential investments, a strategic roadmap for expanding the corridor, development of testing and certification infrastructure, stronger collaboration between industry and government, promotion of logistics and infrastructure growth, dissemination of information on fiscal incentives and policy support, and the creation of technology-driven employment opportunities.





The conclave is being viewed as the beginning of a new phase of defence production, foreign investment, and high-tech employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh. It aligns with the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to make the state a central player in India’s defence and aerospace ecosystem.





Agencies







