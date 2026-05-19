



Delhi-based Vayumandal Innovations has successfully supplied custom-built training drones to the Indian Army, marking a significant step in strengthening simulation-based learning and tactical skill development within the armed forces.





These drones are designed specifically for military training programmes, offering mission-oriented FPV systems that enhance operational preparedness and reduce reliance on imported platforms.





Vayumandal Innovations recently conducted drone training support for an Army programme in Jalandhar, where the company delivered its indigenously developed training drones tailored to meet the Army’s requirements.





The drones are engineered to provide realistic battlefield simulation, enabling soldiers to practise manoeuvres, reconnaissance, and tactical operations in controlled environments. This initiative reflects the Army’s growing emphasis on integrating unmanned systems into its training curriculum, ensuring that personnel are adept at handling drones as part of their standard skillset.





The company’s focus lies in developing reliable FPV and training drone systems that are mission-oriented and adaptable to defence applications. Each platform is customised to meet specific operational and training needs, thereby offering flexibility across diverse scenarios.





Vayumandal Innovations is actively collaborating with Army camps, defence institutions, and training organisations across India to provide tailored drone solutions and infrastructure for training. This collaboration underscores the broader national push towards self-reliance in defence technology under the Make in India initiative.





Beyond training drones, Vayumandal Innovations has also been working on advanced FPV drones, swarm technologies, and tactical defence solutions. Their portfolio includes Racing drones, Cinematic drones, and Cinewhoop drones, all of which demonstrate the company’s technical expertise and manufacturing capacity.





By extending its innovations into defence, the firm is bridging the gap between commercial drone technology and military-grade applications. This dual capability strengthens India’s indigenous ecosystem and reduces dependency on foreign suppliers.





The Indian Army’s adoption of these training drones aligns with its larger transformation strategy, where drones are becoming as essential to a soldier as a rifle. The doctrine of “Eagle in the Arm” envisions every soldier being trained to operate drones for surveillance, combat, logistics, and medical evacuation.





Vayumandal’s contribution directly supports this vision by equipping soldiers with the necessary tools and training platforms to master unmanned systems. The establishment of drone centres at institutions such as the Indian Military Academy and Infantry School further complements this effort, embedding drone operations into the Army’s core training modules.





This milestone also highlights the increasing role of start-ups and private enterprises in India’s defence modernisation. By supplying drones specifically designed for training, Vayumandal Innovations is not only enhancing the Army’s preparedness but also demonstrating the scalability of indigenous solutions.





The initiative strengthens India’s defence innovation ecosystem, ensuring that future requirements for drone warfare and counter-drone operations can be met domestically.





Agencies







