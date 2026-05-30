



Vizhinjam International Seaport, developed and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) for the Government of Kerala, has crossed the landmark milestone of handling 2 million twenty‑foot equivalent units within just 18 months of commencing operations. This makes it the fastest Indian port to achieve such a feat, according to the official release.





The port began trial operations in July 2024 and was formally dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2025. By August 2025, Vizhinjam had already crossed the 1 million TEU mark, highlighting the rapid operational scale‑up achieved in a remarkably short span of time.





This achievement reinforces Vizhinjam’s emergence as a globally competitive deep‑water transhipment hub and reflects growing confidence among leading global shipping lines in the port’s infrastructure, efficiency and strategic location.





At a time when global shipping routes are being reshaped by geopolitical tensions, supply‑chain disruptions and the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Vizhinjam’s position along the Indian Ocean corridor is proving to be a critical advantage for shipping lines seeking route stability, operational efficiency and faster cargo movement.





Since commencing operations, Vizhinjam has handled over 950 vessels, including 67 Ultra Large Container Vessels, each nearly 400 metres in length. The port has also berthed some of the world’s most iconic container ships, such as MSC Irina, recognised as the world’s largest container vessel, and MSC Verona, among the deepest‑draft container ships to call at an Indian port.





The ability to berth and service next‑generation container vessels places Vizhinjam among a select group of ports worldwide capable of handling large‑scale transhipment traffic with high efficiency.





Located just 10 nautical miles from the international east‑west shipping route, Vizhinjam offers a significant geographic advantage for global trade between Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa. Its natural deep draft of around 20 metres allows large vessels to dock without extensive capital dredging, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing turnaround time.





The port also provides regular shipping services connecting South Asia, Europe, Africa and South America, enabling faster container movement and strengthening India’s position in global maritime trade networks.





Its proximity to key global shipping lanes allows shipping lines to save both transit time and fuel costs, enhancing Vizhinjam’s competitiveness as a preferred transhipment destination in the Indian Ocean Region.





The rapid growth in cargo volumes is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing India’s reliance on foreign ports across Asia for transhipment cargo. For decades, a substantial share of India’s transhipment cargo has been routed through overseas hubs. Vizhinjam’s rapid scale‑up is now positioning India to retain a larger share of this cargo domestically, strengthening its competitiveness against established transhipment hubs in the region.





Strategically, Vizhinjam’s rise is significant for India’s trade ambitions. As cargo volumes expand, the port is expected to enhance India’s cargo retention capabilities, strengthen maritime connectivity and improve the country’s competitiveness in global supply chains.





Its emergence coincides with a period when shipping operators and global economies are prioritising resilient maritime infrastructure and diversified trade routes amid evolving geopolitical uncertainties across West Asia and other critical shipping corridors.





Phase 2 expansion of the port is currently underway with an investment of approximately ₹16,000 crore and is expected to be completed by 2028. This expansion will significantly enhance the port’s container handling capacity and support the commencement of full‑scale export‑import operations.





APSEZ has also recently become the first Indian integrated transport operator to handle over 500 million metric tonnes of cargo in a single year, reinforcing its position as the country’s dominant private sector ports operator. The success of Vizhinjam adds to this achievement, underscoring the company’s growing influence in India’s maritime sector and its role in shaping the nation’s global trade footprint.





The record‑breaking milestone achieved by Vizhinjam International Seaport is not only a testament to India’s growing maritime capabilities but also a signal of its determination to emerge as a leading transhipment hub in the Indian Ocean Region.





ANI







