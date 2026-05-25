



With Dr Samir V. Kamat set to demit office as DRDO Chairman on 31 May 2026 after two extensions, the succession debate has narrowed to two prominent internal contenders: B.K. Das and Jagannath Nayak.





While Das represents the electronics and communication systems cluster, Nayak is associated with advanced weapons and high-energy technologies, and both are being actively discussed within India’s defence establishment.





Dr Samir V. Kamat was appointed DRDO Chairman in 2022 and subsequently received two one-year extensions, with his current tenure scheduled to conclude at the end of May 2026. Officials have indicated that no further extension is expected, and preparations are firmly underway for a leadership transition.





Kamat is expected to attend only one public engagement during his final week in office, appearing as chief guest at an academic event, underscoring the organisation’s focus on succession rather than prolongation.





The spotlight has now shifted to two senior scientists. B.K. Das, Distinguished Scientist and Director General of Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS), heads one of DRDO’s most influential clusters.





His portfolio covers critical areas such as electronics, communications, sensing, electronic warfare and networked defence systems. Das recently received an extension on 30 April, just before the succession window opened, a move that has drawn attention within strategic circles.





While officials caution against interpreting extensions as definitive succession signals, such decisions are often seen as mechanisms to preserve continuity and keep potential candidates available during transitions.





Supporters of Das argue that his leadership would align with India’s increasing emphasis on electronics-led warfare and integrated communications in military modernisation.





Jagannath Nayak, Distinguished Scientist and Director of the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad, represents a different scientific profile.





His work is closely tied to advanced weapons and high-energy defence technologies, positioning him as a candidate associated with future capability domains. Those who favour Nayak highlight his expertise in cutting-edge systems that could shape India’s long-term defence posture.





Beyond the individual contenders, the debate has revived a broader institutional question: whether DRDO will continue its established preference for internal succession or consider appointing someone from outside the organisation.





Historically, DRDO chiefs were not always drawn from within. Figures such as Daulat Singh Kothari, B.D. Nag Chaudhuri, M.G.K. Menon and V.S. Arunachalam came from India’s wider scientific establishment, reflecting a broader national science and defence ecosystem.





However, since A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s appointment in 1992, DRDO has followed an uninterrupted internal succession model, with every subsequent chief emerging from within its own hierarchy.





Proponents of this approach argue that DRDO’s scale and complexity demand leadership with deep institutional familiarity, while others note that historical precedent means an external appointment cannot be entirely ruled out.





For now, the conversation remains firmly centred on internal candidates, with Das and Nayak emerging as the two names most actively discussed. The decision will shape DRDO’s trajectory at a time when India is intensifying efforts in defence modernisation, indigenous capability development and strategic readiness.





Agencies







