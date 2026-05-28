



Hyderabad-based Zen Technologies has secured the lowest bidder position in a ₹85.21 crore tender floated by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) to supply 81 Remote Controlled Weapon Stations (RCWS) for the Indian Army’s Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs).





This marks a significant step in strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities and ensuring combat readiness for support platforms.





Zen Technologies’ victory in this competitive tender highlights its growing role in India’s defence modernisation drive. The contract involves equipping ARVs, which are primarily used to tow and repair battle-damaged tanks such as the T-72 and T-90, with advanced RCWS.





These vehicles often operate in live combat zones, making them vulnerable to enemy fire, drone attacks, and ambushes. By integrating RCWS, soldiers can operate heavy machine guns from within the safety of the armoured hull, eliminating the need to expose themselves to hostile fire.





The RCWS technology being offered is expected to be based on Zen’s “Phanish” platform. This system can mount a 12.7mm heavy machine gun and is equipped with advanced features such as AI-based target recognition, thermal imaging, day-night vision, auto-tracking, and fibre optic gyro stabilisation.





These capabilities allow accurate firing on the move, detection of targets up to 14 kilometres away, and round-the-clock operation in all weather conditions. Such features are critical in modern warfare, where precision, survivability, and automation are increasingly decisive.





The ₹85.21 crore contract reflects the Indian Army’s recognition of the need for even support vehicles to be combat-ready. Lessons from recent conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Middle Eastern engagements, have demonstrated the battlefield value of remote weapon systems.





By arming ARVs with RCWS, the Indian Army ensures that these platforms can defend themselves while performing recovery missions under fire.





Zen Technologies has steadily expanded its portfolio beyond combat simulators into advanced weapon systems, counter-drone technologies, and AI-powered defence solutions. Winning this tender further consolidates its position as a leading indigenous defence manufacturer.





The company’s focus on self-reliance aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which emphasises reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and building a robust domestic defence industrial base.





The integration of RCWS into ARVs will not only enhance survivability but also improve operational efficiency in battlefield conditions. Soldiers will benefit from reduced exposure to threats, while commanders gain confidence in deploying recovery vehicles closer to the frontlines.





This development also signals India’s broader push towards incorporating autonomous and AI-enabled systems into its military platforms, ensuring preparedness for future warfare scenarios.





Zen Technologies’ success in this tender underscores the growing importance of indigenous firms in India’s defence ecosystem.





By delivering advanced RCWS solutions, the company is contributing to both technological innovation and national security, ensuring that the Indian Army’s support vehicles are no longer passive assets but active participants in combat environments.





Agencies







