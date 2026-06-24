



India’s AMCA program faces a serious setback as negotiations with GE Aerospace over the F414 engines have stalled, with the US company demanding prices nearly three times higher than earlier estimates, according to a report by New Indian Express.





This deadlock threatens timelines for the indigenous fifth‑generation fighter and comes at a time when Pakistan is moving closer to inducting China’s J‑35 stealth aircraft.





Negotiations for the F414 engines, which are central to powering the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), have reached a critical impasse.





While technical discussions have been completed, commercial talks have faltered over pricing, technology transfer, and manufacturing arrangements.





The engines were initially estimated to cost around ₹70–80 crore per unit, but GE has now quoted nearly three times that figure, making affordability the principal sticking point.





The scope of negotiations extends beyond procurement. It includes technology transfer, licensed manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, spares, warranties, delivery schedules, and mechanisms for future price escalation.





GE has also sought around ₹6,000 crore to establish a dedicated F414 assembly and manufacturing line in India, intended to serve the TEJAS MK-2, AMCA MK-1, and the Twin Engine Deck‑Based Fighter (TEDBF). This demand has added further complexity to the talks.





The AMCA prototype program alone requires 15 F414 engines for five flying prototypes. Beyond this, India’s projected requirement for the engine exceeds 200 units, factoring in future needs for the TEJAS MK-2 and TEDBF. Indian negotiators have explored reducing the initial order quantity to ease the financial burden, but pricing remains unresolved.





This stand-off comes at a crucial juncture. The Indian Air Force currently operates 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, making the AMCA vital for addressing the squadron shortfall.





The indigenous stealth fighter is also critical for reducing dependence on imported combat aircraft and providing a home‑grown fifth‑generation capability. Its importance has grown further with reports that Pakistan is nearing induction of the Chinese J‑35, which could introduce stealth fighters into the region before the AMCA enters service.





The government has already approved over ₹15,000 crore for the AMCA prototype development phase, with plans to build five flying prototypes. Under the Request for Proposal issued last month, the selected industry partner is expected to achieve the aircraft’s maiden flight within 30 months of contract signing.





These prototypes are slated to undertake around 1,800 test sorties over seven years to validate stealth shaping, sensors, radar, weapons integration, and propulsion performance.





Changing the engine at this stage is seen as highly impractical. The F414 has already been factored into the AMCA MK-1 design as well as the TEJAS MK-2.





Any new engine would require fresh integration, software work, testing, and certification, potentially delaying the program by years.





Sources emphasise that the AMCA design has already been frozen, meaning any alternative engine would need to be adapted to the existing configuration rather than the aircraft being redesigned around it.





The F414 was chosen because it is a proven engine, generating around 98 kN of thrust and powering several frontline fighters globally.





India and GE had agreed in 2023 to pursue co‑production of the engine in the country, with the AMCA MK‑2 slated to use a more powerful 110–120 kN class engine being developed through an international partnership. France’s Safran and Britain’s Rolls‑Royce have emerged as leading contenders for that future program.





The current deadlock underscores the challenges India faces in balancing cost, technology transfer, and strategic timelines. The outcome of these negotiations will determine not only the pace of the AMCA program but also India’s broader ambitions for indigenous aerospace capability.





Agencies







