



A U.S. airstrike in northwest Syria on 19 June 2026 killed Ali Husayn al‑Ulaywi, a senior Islamic State leader, marking a significant blow to the group’s attempts to reassert itself in the region. The strike underscores Washington’s continuing commitment to dismantling ISIS remnants and protecting American and allied interests.





The U.S. Central Command confirmed that the precision strike targeted al‑Ulaywi near the village of Deir Hassan, close to the Turkish border. Syrian activists had initially reported that a motorcycle was struck, killing one person, though the identity was not immediately clear. CENTCOM later verified that the victim was indeed al‑Ulaywi, a senior figure within ISIS.





The operation was described as part of ongoing U.S. efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists who seek to attack Americans abroad or the U.S. homeland. Admiral Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, emphasised that American forces remain committed to rooting out the remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat. He reiterated that the U.S. will continue to defend its homeland, service members, and allies across the region.





Despite the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in 2019, sleeper cells remain active. These cells have claimed responsibility for attacks against Syria’s new authorities following the December 2024 collapse of the Assad family’s five‑decade rule.





The group has also declared a new phase of operations in Syria, targeting the government of President Ahmed al‑Sharaa, and has carried out a spate of attacks since February 2026, including one near Manbij in Aleppo province.





The U.S. military has maintained periodic operations against ISIS remnants in Syria and Iraq, even after the group lost control of vast territories during the civil war. At its peak, ISIS ruled over roughly a quarter of Syria before being driven back by the U.S.‑led coalition and other anti‑ISIS forces. Security officials continue to warn that ISIS retains the capability to exploit gaps and launch attacks despite its weakened state.





In February 2026, the U.S. military conducted strikes against ISIS targets in Syria in retaliation for an ambush in December 2025 that killed two American soldiers and one civilian interpreter. At least 50 ISIS members were killed or captured in that operation.





Additionally, in an audio message released earlier this year, IS spokesman Abu Huzaifa al‑Ansari urged followers worldwide to attack Jewish and Western targets, highlighting the group’s persistent global ambitions.





The latest strike against al‑Ulaywi demonstrates Washington’s determination to prevent ISIS from regaining strength. It also reflects the broader U.S. strategy of working with regional partners to counter extremist threats, even as American forces adjust their footprint in the Middle East following the ouster of Bashar Assad and the shifting dynamics of the U.S.‑Iran conflict.





This development is a reminder that while ISIS no longer controls territory, its ideology and networks remain dangerous. The elimination of al‑Ulaywi is a tactical success, but the persistence of sleeper cells and renewed campaigns by the group underscore the need for continued vigilance.





AP







