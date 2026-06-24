United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has emphasised that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share an amazing relationship which has been nurtured over many years.





He noted that both leaders agreed to elevate the ties between India and the United States to the next level across every aspect of the relationship, including the ongoing trade negotiations.





In a video message released to ANI, Greer explained that the United States expects the bilateral relationship to continue developing and reaching higher levels with each passing week.





He highlighted that the recent meeting between Trump and Modi at the G7 Summit in Evian, France, was a pivotal moment where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation.





Greer underlined that India seeks to collaborate with the United States on technologies and trade of the future. He pointed out that India, with its long history in agriculture and manufacturing, is now moving forward rapidly in areas such as artificial intelligence and advanced technology. He described this as an exciting opportunity for both nations to capitalise on shared innovation and future-oriented trade.





Greer visited New Delhi from 22 to 24 June, leading an official US delegation. His visit marked a crucial step in advancing negotiations towards a balanced and mutually beneficial India-U.S. Bilateral Trade Agreement. The discussions also aimed to finalise an interim deal aligned with the joint statement issued on 7 February 2026.





During his visit, Greer held multiple rounds of talks with the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the core elements of the Bilateral Trade Agreement. These included enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience, reduction of non-tariff barriers, and expanded cooperation in strategic sectors.





Both sides acknowledged the substantial progress achieved by negotiating teams in recent months. They welcomed the momentum generated by successive technical and ministerial-level engagements. The discussions focused on pathways to conclude an interim agreement as a milestone towards the comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement.





India and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful, and capable of delivering tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries. They recognised the growing importance of the economic partnership amid evolving global trade dynamics.





Both sides reiterated their shared goal of expanding bilateral trade, fostering innovation, and building resilient and trusted supply chains.





They expressed confidence that the ongoing negotiations will further deepen economic ties and strengthen the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.





ANI







